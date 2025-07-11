Controversial housing plan for village near Boston approved, after dividing councillors for third time

By David Seymour
Published 11th Jul 2025, 15:55 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 16:01 BST
A controversial planning application for 89 homes in a village near Boston has been approved, after dividing councillors for a third time.​

Boston Borough Council’s planning committee voted eight to two in favour of the proposals in Gaysfield Road, Fishtoft, last Monday (July 1).

In May, members initially rejected the Gleeson Homes application by a one-vote majority. However, after officers raised doubts about whether a refusal would hold up at appeal, a second vote was held; then, the application was narrowly approved. After the meeting, though, the council decided the application would be heard again.

Residents had raised concerns about the plans on numerous grounds, including flood risk, housing density, traffic, and the safety of children using the adjacent Scout Hut. A petition was also submitted against the plans, calling for the initial vote to be honoured.

The proposed site plan to build 89 new homes on land to the East of Gaysfield Road, Fishtoft. Picture: Gleeson Regeneration/Boston Borough Councilplaceholder image
The proposed site plan to build 89 new homes on land to the East of Gaysfield Road, Fishtoft. Picture: Gleeson Regeneration/Boston Borough Council

However, the council’s development management lead Nick Atkinson said: “There are no material considerations to justify the refusal of the application in the opinion of officers. Where any harm may arise, this is not considered to be significant and would be outweighed by the clear and identified benefits of the scheme.”

It was also noted that planning permission was already in place to build homes on the land, just not to the same level – 66 homes, rather than 89.

Ahead of the vote, Gleeson Homes land manager Fiona Beddoes said the development would generate ‘much-needed income’ for the area. Ward member Coun Helen Staples said, however, it would lead to the ‘ruination of a semi-rural setting’.

Speaking to The Standard this week, Linda Taylor, a resident of Gaysfield Road, said the village is ‘extremely depressed’.

“Our village will change forever when there were fare more suitable brownfield sites which could have been used,” she said.

