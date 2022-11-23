Convicted rapist on the run from North Sea Camp open prison near Boston

Police are hunting for a convicted rapist who has gone on the run from an open prison near Boston.

Paul Marshall.

The sex offender absconded from the open prison at Freiston Shore yesterday (Tuesday) and police are warning the public not to approach him, but dial 999 if they see him.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said at 11.13pm last night: “We are appealing for information on the whereabouts of convicted sex offender Paul Marshall after he absconded from HMP North Sea Camp.

“Marshall, aged 53, has been reported missing from the prison today, Tuesday, 22 November.

“He was serving a life sentence at the site for rape and wounding with intent.

“Anyone who sees Marshall should not approach him but should instead call 999, quoting incident 298 of 22/11/2022.

