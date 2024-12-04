COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts ...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSAULT:

Joel Ajewdle, aged 66, of The Mill, Kirton. At Kirton, on October 5, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. £100 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for eight weeks. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

BURGLARY:

Boston Magistrates' Court.

James Boyle, aged 50, of Sunflower Gardens, Bessecar, Doncaster. At Skegness, on August 27, entered a building, namely Lidl, as a trespasser, with intent to do unlawful damage to said building or anything therein. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £25.27 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on August 16, stole washing tablets to the value of £31.97 from Home Bargains. Community Order made, as above. At Skegness, on August 15, stole a fire pit to the value of £69.99 from Home Bargains. Community Order made, as above. £69.99 compensation to pay. At Lincoln, on September 11, 2024, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on August 28, 2024. Community Order made, as above. At Newark, in Tolney Lane, on April 10, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. Community Order made, as above. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. At Mansfield, on the same date, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of urine for a laboratory test in the course of an investigation into whether they committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

DRINK DRIVING:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Slater, aged 29, of Meadowbrook, Ruskington. At Sleaford, in Northumbria Road, on September 15, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 87 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from diving for 22 months. £1,200 fine. £85 costs. £480 victim surcharge.

Daniel Priestley, aged 36, of Alfred Avenue, Metheringham. At Lincoln, in Brant Road, on September 13, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 105 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Graham Jarvis, aged 75, of Park Road, Leeds. At Heckington, in Church Street, on September 16, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £461 fine. £85 costs. £184 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Thomas Adlington, aged 21, of Wainfleet Road, Irby in the Marsh, Skegness. At Louth, in Orchard Close, on September 9, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for nine months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on September 25, failed, without reasonable cause, to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Seddon, aged 46, of Village Street, Pickworth, Sleaford. At Aswarby, in London Road, on March 16, 2024, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood was in excess of 480 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Disqualified from driving for three years. £120 fine. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 20 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for three years. £120 fine. Also, drove while disqualified and used a vehicle without insurance. For each offence, no separate penalty.

Adrian Knight, aged 59, of Ings Drove, Leverton. At Boston, on the A16, on September 9, 2023, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £162 fine. £800 costs. £65 victim surcharge.

Luke Ribbans, aged 21, of West Street, Boston. At Boston, in Woad Farm Road, on January 7, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood was not less than 3.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on the same date, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty.

DRUGS – POSSESSION:

Charlotte Hart, aged 35, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on September 16, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £40 fine. £16 victim surcharge.

IN CHARGE OF VEHICLE:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mihai-Severin Neculcea, aged 49, of South Fen, Morton. At Graby, on the A15, on March 17, were in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 63 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £620 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £620 costs. £248 victim surcharge.

OFFENSIVE WEAPON:

Marcis Lukasevics, aged 41, of Sandpiper Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Nursery Row, on June 23, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with them in a public place, an offensive weapon, namely a bow and arrow. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 60 hours. Defendant to be deprived of weapon. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Alice Murray, aged 29, of Bourne Road, Alford. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on June 3, drove at a speed of 78mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £190 fine. £76 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Driving record endorsed.

Tina Andrew, aged 59, of Victoria Street, Billinghay. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on August 17, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £204 fine. £81 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Crisp, aged 34, of Newlands Road, Chatteris, Cambridgeshire. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on August 24, drove at a speed of 56mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £380 fine. £152 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

James Hurley, aged 25, of Church Road, Old Leake, Boston. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on August 25, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with four points.

THEFT:

Callum Rowe, aged 28, of Curlew Road, Wyberton. At Kirton, on September 21, stole two bottles of wine to the value of £15 from Co-operative Retails. £216.50 compensation to pay. £40 fine. At Kirton, on September 19, stole meat products of an unknown value from Co-operative Retails. No separate penalty. At Kirton, on September 13, stole groceries of an unknown value from Co-operative Retails. No separate penalty. At Kirton, on the same date, stole a basket of meat to the value of £40 from Co-operative Retails. No separate penalty. At Kirton, on September 6, stole a basket of meat to the value of £49.50 from Co-operative Retails. No separate penalty. At Kirton, on September 4, stole numerous foodstuffs, meat, wine, laundry products to the value of £84 from Co-operative Retails. No separate penalty. At Kirton, on September 2, stole meat to the value of £13 from Co-operative Retails. No separate penalty. At Boston, on August 11, stole three packs of chicken, Red Bull, and a cup of sweets to the value of £15 from London Road Bakery. No separate penalty.