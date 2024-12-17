COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Natalie Fisher, 33, of George Street, Mablethorpe. At Louth, on April 6, committed assault by beating. £300 compensation to pay. £200 fine. £95 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

James Busfield, 34, of Trinity Street, Boston. At Brothertoft, on December 11, 2023, damaged a fuse box to the value of £309.60 belonging to Brothertoft Parish Council, with intent or through recklessness. £309.60 compensation to pay. At Boston, on January 31, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on December 24. £333 fine. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING:

Deividas Jurgaitis, 33, of Spilsby Road, Boston. At Boston, in Willoughby Road, on September 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 67 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £550 fine. £85 costs. £220 victim surcharge.

Scott Hamilton, 45, of Church Lane, Swineshead, Boston. At Swineshead, in Church Lane, on September 20, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 92 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Leonardo Robson, 23, of Woodside, Boston. At Boston, in Wormgate, on September 21, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 67 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £400 fine. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

Debbie Hollingsworth, 52, of Westminster Gardens, Eye, Peterborough. At Dalderby, near Horncastle, on the A153, on April 25, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 211 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. £269 fine. £85 costs. £108 victim surcharge.

Budd Gaunt, 30, of Lucas Close, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. At Mablethorpe, in Alford Road, on September 24, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 57 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

John Scott, 50, of South Road, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness. At Chapel St Leonards, in South Road, on September 22, 23, 24, and 25, 2023, drove while disqualified. For each offence, Community Order made, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. For each offence, disqualified from driving for 36 months. £200 fine. £50 costs. Also, on each date, used a vehicle without insurance. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Gary Clarke, 34, of Buchanan Road, Sheffield. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on August 30, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for 33 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove a vehicle with a child passenger, aged three to 13, who was sitting in the rear, not wearing a seat belt – three counts. For each count, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Jonjo Cave, 38, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on April 2, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

HARASSMENT:

Michael Neve, 57, of Londesborough Way, Metheringham. At Lincolnshire, between October 12, 2023, and April 15, 2024, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment, including turning up at the complainant's address, making calls to them, and sending texts, emails, and a card to them. £998 fine. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £399 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Jonathan Boneham, 31, of Harveys Lane, Louth. At Louth, on May 4, had in their possession a quantity of crack cocaine – a class A drug. Crack cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. To be detained until court rises – detention deemed served. £85 costs.

SPEEDING:

Michael Pedersen, 62, of Moor Lane, Roughton, Woodhall Spa. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on July 3, drove at a speed of 65mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £691 fine. £276 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 30 days. Driving record endorsed.

Iosif-Daniel Gyorgy, 48, of Oxford Street, Grantham. At Donington, on the A52, on June 20, drove at a speed of 100mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £540 fine. £288 victim surcharge. £200 costs. Disqualified from driving for one year. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. At Donington, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. £180 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Ian Bridgestock, 65, of Sheila Place, Kettering, North Northamptonshire. At West Ashby, on the A153, on August 25, rode at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lily Channing, 36, of Mallard Ings, Louth. At Wragby, on the A157, drove at a speed of 51mph, on August 25, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Vicky Cole, 36, of N'Dola Drive, Horncastle. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on August 25, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jody Wilkinson, 50, of Main Street, Fotheringhay, Peterborough, North Northamptonshire. At West Ashby, on the A153, on August 25, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30 mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Shaun Parker, 36, of no fixed abode. At Market Rasen, on August 3, stole items to the value of £134.36 from Boots. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £134.36 compensation to pay.

Luke Clifton, 30, of no fixed abode. At Louth, on July 31, stole alcohol to the value of £64.75 from Co-op. £64.75 compensation to pay. To be detained until court rises – detention deemed served. At Lincolnshire, on October 3, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on September 14. No separate penalty.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Nathan Richardson, 41, of Manor Court Road, Nuneaton, Warwickshire. At Ingoldmells, on September 20, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement – number of days to abstain from consuming any alcohol: 120 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.