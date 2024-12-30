COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ASSAULT:

Laura Josiukaite, 39, of Bunting Road, Boston. At Boston, on July 12, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £100 compensation to pay. At Boston, on the same date, committed the same offence against a second person. Community Order made, as above. At Boston, on the same date, committed assault (common assault) – two counts, involving a third and a fourth person. For each count, Community Order made, as above. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

DOG DANGEROUSLY OUT OF CONTROL:

Kelly McLaughlin, 43, of Burnage Court, Derby. At Skegness, in Sea Lane, on September 12, were in charge of a dog, namely a German Shepherd, which was dangerously out of control and while so out of control injured a person. Contingent Destruction Order made for dog (proper control). £150 compensation to pay. £438 fine.

DRINK DRIVING:

Alfonsas Medeikis, 58, of Church Road, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on October 1, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 113 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Disqualified from driving for five years. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Rafael Gamito, 50, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston, on September 18, had in their possession a quantity of heroin – a class A drug. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. No separate penalty. At Boston, in Laughton Road, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, on October 16, had in their possession a quantity of heroin. No separate penalty. Also, had in their possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Also, had in their possession a quantity of diazepam – a class C drug. No separate penalty. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

THEFT:

Scott Cutts, 38, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on August 2, stole minced beef to the value of £23.75 from Co-op. At Boston, on August 20, stole chocolate to the value of £75 from Co-op. At Boston, on August 26, stole confectionaries to the value of £71.90 from One Stop Stores. At Boston, on August 28, stole cheese to the value of £93.50 from Co-op. At Boston, on September 2, stole stationery to the value of £80 from WHSmith. At Boston, on the same date, stole four jars of coffee to the value of £27 from Poundland. At Skegness, on October 15, stole two bottles of Cognac to the value of £80 from M&S Foodhall. For each offence, committed to prison for four weeks, with terms running concurrently. Offences were committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence – total custodial period: 20 weeks. Total compensation of £370.65 to pay. At Skegness Police Station, on October 15, being a person in police detention, failed without good cause to provide a sample for the purpose of ascertaining whether they had a class A drug in their body. No separate penalty.

Thomas Hodgekinson, 38, of Carver Road, Boston. At Boston, on August 13, stole confectionery of an unknown value from WHSmith. £15 compensation to pay. £80 fine. At Boston, on August 19, stole washing liquids to the value of £18 from One Beyond. £18 compensation to pay. At Boston, on August 20 and August 21, stole confectionery of an unknown value from WHSmith. For each offence, no separate penalty.

Billy Ansell, 32, of no fixed abode. At Louth, on August 31, stole parcels and a Royal Mail barrow. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. At Louth, on the same date, damaged a Royal Mail delivery barrow to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. £85 costs.

SPEEDING:

​​​​​​​Matthew Wase, 45, of Bridge Road, Long Sutton, Spalding. At Kirton, on the A16, on July 4, drove at a speed of 110mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £666 fine. £266 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Hayden Giles, 28, of Whitley Street, Lincoln. At Market Rasen, in Lincoln Lane, on July 24, drove at a speed of 110mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £384 fine. £154 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Emily Cooper, 27, of Lock Road, North Cotes, Grimsby. At West Ashby, in Louth Road, on June 22, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £374 fine. £150 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

​TOOK VEHICLE WITHOUT CONSENT OF OWNER:

Rumen Rumenov, 24, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Larkspur Croft, on October 12, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a vehicle for the use of themselves or another, and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, damage of less than £5,000 was caused to the vehicle. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 40 days. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. At Boston, in Wide Bargate, on October 13, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Wide Bargate, on the same date, had in their possession 0.66g of amphetamine – a class B drug. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 40 days. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, in Norfolk Place, on the same date, damaged multiple windows to an address and multiple windows to a vehicle, to an unknown value, with intent of recklessness. Community Order made, as above. £750 compensation to pay.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Amanda Wyle, 43, of St Giles Avenue, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Watergate, on September 27, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 35 days. £85 costs. At Sleaford, on the same date, in Watergate, without reasonable excuse, were found in a state of drunkenness in a public place within Sleaford town centre, in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order made by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on August 22. Community Order made, as above.