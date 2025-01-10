COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSAULT:

Brodie Thurlby, 20, of Rutland Road, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness. At Skegness, on May 8, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement – number of days to abstain from consuming any alcohol: 120. Programme Requirement: 31 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: 30 days. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Shane Watson, 31, of Monks Road, Swineshead, Boston. At Lincolnshire, on May 31, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £176 fine. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

​Max Holmes, 19, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony James, 28, c/o Taverner Road, Boston. At Kirton, on April 7, damaged a window to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement – period of treatment: six months. Programme Requirement: 31 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. At Kirton, on the same date, committed assault by beating. £120 compensation to pay.

Craig Bowley, 47, of Melville Street, Lincoln. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on October 5, damaged a window to the approximate value of £500 belonging to McDonald’s, with intent or through recklessness. £40 fine. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING:

Brogan Campen, 23, of Hastings Drive, Wainfleet, Skegness. At Toynton All Saints, in Main Road, on October 5, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 63 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Marc Harvey, 44, of no fixed abode. At Louth, on the A16, on October 9, 2024, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 61 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £750 fine. £85 costs. £300 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DRUG DRIVING: Connor Mayfield, 20, of Ingham Road, Coningsby. At Sleaford, on April 25, on the A17, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 8.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £166 fine. £85 costs. £66 victim surcharge.

Andrei Spiridon, 24, of Independence Drive, Pinchbeck. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on April 24, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 5.2 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

IN CHARGE OF VEHICLE WHEN OVER DRINK-DRIVE LIMIT:

Mitchell Ford, 19, of Kielder Close, Walsall, Sandwell. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on October 5, were in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 52 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £230 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £92 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Joss White, 33, of Oaktree Meadow, Horncastle. At West Ashby, on the A153, on June 14, drove at a speed of 63mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £470 fine. £188 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Bell, 48, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on July 25, stole burgers to the value of £38.55 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Boston, on August 21, stole meat products to the value of £57 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Boston, on the same date, stole sausages and bacon to the value of £55.60 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Boston, on August 22, stole Lego and toys to the value of £131.97 from B&M. At Boston, on August 23, stole toys to the value of £163.95 from B&M. At Boston, on August 25, stole sausages to the value of £52.70 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Boston, on October 1, stole Lego to the value of £85.98 from B&M. At Boston, on October 10, stole deodorant from Poundland. At Boston, on October 11, stole deodorant from Poundland. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Compensation totalling £585.65 to pay. £85 costs.

John Wadsley, 35, of Eslaforde Gardens, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on August 27, stole food items to the value of £71.70 from Co-op. £80 fine. £71.70 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge. At Sleaford, on September 3, stole alcohol to the value of £80 from SPAR. £80 compensation to pay.