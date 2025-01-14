COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is the latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire's magistrates' courts ...

ASSAULT:

William Brinkley, 30, of Easthorpe Road, Great Gonerby, Grantham. At Mablethorpe, on June 28, committed assault by beating. £625 fine. £200 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £246 victim surcharge. At Mablethorpe, on the same date, committed the same offence against a second person. No separate penalty. £200 compensation to pay. At Mablethorpe, on the same date, damaged a car to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. No separate penalty.

Samantha O'Neill, 40, of Hyperion Way, New Rossington, Doncaster. At Ingoldmells, on August 12, committed assault by beating – two counts. For each offence, conditional discharge of three months imposed and £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Adrian Blackmore, 58, of Wellington Road, Boston. At Sleaford, on September 29, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a cauliflower cutting knife. Defendant to be deprived of cauliflower cutting knife. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

BURGLARY:

Angel Ivanov, 20, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in South End, on May 10, having entered a dwelling as a trespasser, stole therein vinyl floor covering and tools to an unknown value. £95 compensation to pay. £500 fine. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Connor Ward, 25, of Bowman Close, Boston. At Boston, on July 30, damaged a door to the value of £500, with intent or through recklessness. £500 compensation to pay. At Boston, in Archer Lane, on September 18, in contravention of a direction to stop given by a constable, proceeded along a carriageway as a pedestrian. No separate penalty.

DEER:

Daniel Simpson, 34, of Wellfield Bank, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield, Kirklees. At Hanby, between Sleaford and Bourne, on April 19, took a deer, namely a fallow deer, at night, namely at about 12.45am. Community Order made. Unpaid Work requirement: 180 hours. £114 victim surcharge. At Hanby, jointly with another, hunted a wild mammal with a dog and that hunting was not of a class exempted by the Hunting Act 2004. No separate penalty. Criminal Behaviour Order made: seven years – must not enter Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire or Nottinghamshire, with a dog, or in company of anyone with a dog between August 31 and April 30. Lamp, lead and deerhound cross dog to be forfeited. £85 costs.

​​​​​​Richard Bostock, 41, of Colwyn Street, Marsh, Huddesfield, Kirklees. At Hanby, on April 19, intentionally killed a deer, namely a fallow deer, at night, namely at about 12.45am. £240 fine. £96 victim surcharge. At Hanby, on the same date, jointly with another, hunted a wild animal with a dog and that hunting was not of a class exempted by the Hunting Act 2004. No separate penalty. Criminal Behaviour Order made: seven years – must not enter Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire or Nottinghamshire, with a dog, or in company of anyone with a dog between August 31 and April 30. Lamp to be forfeited.

DRINK DRIVING:

Jody Creek, 39, of Birch Road, Kirton, Boston. At Cowbit, in Mill Drove South, on October 11, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 78 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Jake Cable, 33, of Roman Bank, Saracens Head, Spalding. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on October 11, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 81 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £500 fine. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

Michael Davis, 37, of Mareham Lane, Spanby, Sleaford. At Holbeach, in Cecil Pywell Avenue, on October 13, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from diving for 38 months. £120 fine. £85 costs.

Jamie Hezzell, 52, of Virginia Drive, Louth. At Louth, in Northolme Road, on September 24, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 92 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Roy Knowles, 54, of Steve Newton Avenue, Horncastle. At Horncastle, in South Street, on October 11, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 78 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 43 months. £800 fine. £85 costs. £320 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Mark Abbott, 41, of Pindar Road, Leicester. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on August 24, drove while disqualified. £800 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £320 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Martin Thompson, 35, of HMP Ranby, Retford. At Boston, on the A16, on April 15, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.6 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £50 fine. £50 costs.

Richard Wood, 37, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Sibsey Road, on April 18, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 8.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £50 fine.

Matthew Rowe, 36, of Rider Gardens, Fishtoft. At Boston, in South Street, on April 14, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 114 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.3 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

OFFENSIVE WEAPON:

Ricardo Santos-Antunes, 19, of Nightingale Road, Kirton, Boston. At Kirton, on October 8, possessed in private an offensive weapon, namely a zombie knife. Defendant to be deprived of zombie knife. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Anthony Olbison, 46, of Scarbrough Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on July 28, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £92 fine. £85 costs. £61 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £61 fine.

David Lowes, 54, of Cheales Close, Friskney, Boston. At Skegness, on October 11, had in their possession a quantity of MDMA – a class A drug. £120 fine. £85 costs. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. No separate penalty. MDMA and cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Robert Walker, 23, of Lincoln Road, Skegness. At Mablethorpe, on September 17, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs.

SPEEDING:

Sandra Adams, 60, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Louth, on the A16, on June 15, rode a vehicle at a speed of 100mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £526 fine. £210 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jack McKeag, 26, of Banovallum Gardens, Horncastle. At West Ashby, on the A153 Main Street, on August 6, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding 30mph limit. £430 fine. £172 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Owen Talbot, 44, of Buchanan Road, Hemswell Cliff, Gainsborough. At Bishop Bridge to Glentham, near Market Rasen, on the A631, on July 16, drove at a speed of 110mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £180 fine. £72 victim surcharge. £200 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Liam Kelly, 30, of Norwich Close, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on September 1, stole items to the value of £39.40 from Lincolnshire Co-operative. £39.40 compensation to pay. At Sleaford, on September 22, stole alcohol to the value of £21.98 from Spa. £54.95 compensation to pay. £40 fine. At Sleaford, on September 23, stole alcohol to the value of £32.97 from Spar. No separate penalty. At Sleaford, in Southgate, on October 11, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £40 fine.