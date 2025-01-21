COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Anatolus Mezencovs, 37, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, on July 16, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating them. £50 compensation to pay. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Adam Isham, 38, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, on November 1, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating. £200 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for 19 weeks.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Ashleigh Roberts, 32, of Wimblington Road, March, Cambridgeshire. At Skegness, on July 13, assaulted an emergency worker by beating them – three counts, one involving an ambulance technician, two involving a police officer. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 30 days. For each offence, £100 compensation to pay. For each offence, £60 fine. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Sean Bradford, 37, of Jubilee Crescent, Louth. At Louth, on October 7, damaged a car windscreen to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. £100 compensation to pay. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge. At Louth, on the same date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. No separate penalty.

DOG DANGEROUSLY OUT OF CONTROL:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Amanda Wyle, 43, of St Giles Avenue, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in St Giles Avenue, on November 5, were in charge of a dog, namely a Belgian Malinois/Akita Cross, which was dangerously out of control. £80 fine. At Sleaford, in St Giles Avenue, on the same date, without reasonable excuse, were found in a state of drunkenness in Sleaford town centre, in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order made by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on August 22, 2024. £80 fine. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING:

Madali Alecu, 30, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on September 22, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 64 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £660 fine. £85 costs. £264 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Jake Brennan, 32, of Festival Avenue, Ingoldmells, Skegness. At Wragby, in Horncastle Road, on August 24, drove while disqualified. £1,200 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £480 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Nigel Loveless, 46, of High Street, Billingborough, Sleaford. At Billingborough, in High Street, on April 26, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 7.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £580 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

Kaylum Best, 25, of Market Place, Alford. At Spilsby, in Ancaster Avenue, on April 27, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.6 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Josie Draycott, 31, of Talbot Court, Radcliffe on Trent, Nottingham. At Wrangle, in Main Road, on April 22, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood was more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.6 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

OFFENSIVE WEAPON:

Stefan Shenton, 40, of Windsor Crescent, Ingoldmells. At Ingoldmells, in Skegness Road, on October 4, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with them in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 30 days. Defendant to be deprived of baseball bat. £120 fine. £85 costs.

RESTRAINING ORDER BREACH:

John Cash, 32, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, on November 4, without reasonable excuse, were in contact with an individual in breach of a restraining order made by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on April 29, 2024. Committed to prison for six months. Restraining Order varied. £85 costs. At Boston Police Station, on November 4, made a threat to damage/destroy property, namely a house by way of burning, intending that the owner would fear that the threat would be carried out. No separate penalty.

SPEEDING:

Jonathan Wood, 49, of Mill Lane, Legbourne, Louth. At Louth Bypass, on the A16, on June 28, drove at a speed of 112mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £530 fine. £212 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Rokas Gonta, 19, of Horncastle Road, Boston. At Frampton, in West End Road, on August 24, drove at a speed of 78mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £461 fine. £184 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 days. Driving record endorsed.

Leroy Medina, 40, of Partian Avenue, Wyberton. At Spalding, in West Marsh Road, on October 5, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £300 fine. £120 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Robert Marshall, 50, of Horncastle Road, Boston. At Fishtoft, on August 28, stole alcohol to the value of £6.58 from One Stop. At Fishtoft, on September 25, stole three cans of alcohol to an unknown value from One Stop. At Fishtoft, on September 30, stole four cans of WKD and a multipack of chocolate to the value of £18 from One Stop. At Fishtoft, on October 2, stole Dragon soup drinks to the value of £8.53 from One Stop. At Fishtoft, on the same date, stole a bottle of alcohol of a value unknown from One Stop. At Fishtoft, on October 3, stole alcohol of an unknown value from One Stop. At Boston, on October 6, stole a pedal cycle to the value of £240 belonging to an individual. At Fishtoft, on October 13, stole two Au vodka drinks to the value of £6 from One Stop. At Fishtoft, on October 14, stole a can of Au vodka and two cans of Hooch to the value of £7.40 from One Stop. At Fishtoft, on October 19, stole alcohol and a pastie of an unknown value from One Stop. At Fishtoft, on the same date, stole three cans of alcohol and two sandwiches to the value of £15, from One Stop. For each offence, committed to prison for two months, suspended for 12 months, with terms running concurrently to each other. Total custodial sentence: Two months. Conditions: Alcohol Treatment Requirement: Six months and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 30 days. Compensation totalling £300 to pay (£240 of which related to the pedal cycle).

Brian Dockerty, of 55, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on November 3, stole razors and shampoo to the value of £274.93 from Boots. £137.46 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for four weeks.

Callum Rowe, 28, of Curlew Road, Wyberton. At Boston, on October 17, stole a steak and two packets of chicken thighs to the value of £13.25 from Co-op. Criminal Behaviour Order made: two years. Defendant prohibited from entering any retail premises within Boston borough, except for Farm Foods, Boston, and Kirton pharmacy. £13.25 compensation to pay. At Boston, on November 2, stole various items to the value of £34.80 from Co-op. £13.25 compensation to pay. At Boston, on November 5, stole a crate of Red Bull to the value of £55.20 from Co-op. £13.25 compensation to pay.

Nathan Stevenson, 31, of no fixed abode. At Sleaford, on August 28, stole various food items to the value of £38.45 from Co-op. £38.45 compensation to pay. At Sleaford, on September 10, 2024, stole various food and drink items to the value of £15 from Sainsbury's. £15 compensation to pay.