COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ALTERING REGISTRATION:

Joshua Drewitt, 20, of Woodland Road, Kirton, Boston. At Kirton, on August 23, fraudulently altered a motor vehicle registration mark. £400 fine. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge. At Kirton, in High Street, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for six months. At Kirton, also, used a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

ASSAULT:

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Stuart Milligan, 32, of Cromwell Crescent, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on July 1, committed assault by beating. £100 compensation to pay. £200 fine. Restraining Order made. £80 victim surcharge.

Jamie Webster, 43, of Wroxham Avenue, Grimsby. At Holton-le-Clay, on November 19, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 18 months. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement – number of days to abstain from consuming any alcohol: 120. Programme Requirement: 33 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Steven St-Clair, 42, of Alder Road, Sleaford. At Ruskington, on October 19, 2024, damaged a car to the value of more than £5,000, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it was destroyed or damaged. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 60 hours. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Ruskington, on the same date, committed assault by beating. No separate penalty.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

DOG DANGEROUSLY OUT OF CONTROL:

Luke Scutt, 31, of Centenary Close, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, in Centenary Close, on February 28, 2024, were the owner of a dog, namely a Staffordshire bull terrier, which was dangerously out of control, and while so out of control, a person was injured. Contingent Destruction Order made for dog (court satisfied dog would not constitute a danger to public safety, therefore no immediate order of destruction made). £250 fine. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Kerry Briggs, 47, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Billinghay, in Ringmoor Close, on November 8, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 64 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Mark Gibson, 66, of Featherstone Drive, Leicester. At Ingoldmells, in Walls Lane, on July 27, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 67 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £351 fine. £310 costs. £140 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Colby White, 20, of Ingram Road, Boston. At Spilsby, in Brun Balderston Close, on June 7, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.3 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Libbie Sobolewski, 30, of West Road, Tetford, Horncastle. At Lincoln, on May 2, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £126 fine. £85 costs. £50 victim surcharge.

RESTRAINING ORDER BREACH:

Andrew Percival, 44, of Longview Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, on December 6, without reasonable excuse, attended an address, in breach of a Restraining Order made by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on September 26. £300 fine. £85 costs.

SPECIMEN:

John Stephenson, 49, of Summerson Close, Donington, Spalding. At Boston, on June 19, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence under the Road Traffic Act, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Donington, on the same date, committed common assault against an emergency worker, namely a police officer. Community Order made, as above. At Gosberton, on the A152, on the same date, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another person's vehicle, failed to stop and on being required by a person having reasonable grounds for so requiring, failed to give their name and address and the name and address of the owner and the identification marks of the vehicle. Community Order made, as above.

Lewis Chapman, 31, of Wellington Road, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, on November 12, at Skegness Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence under the Road Traffic Act, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Mablethorpe, in Wellington Road, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and used a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of tyres fitted to the front nearside and offside wheels were not of a regulation depth. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Michael Lynch, 57, of Mablethorpe Road, Theddlethorpe, Mablethorpe. At Theddlethorpe, on November 3, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence under the Road Traffic Act, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement – period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Brodie Yarnold, 27, of Festival Avenue, Ingoldmells. At Skegness, on June 27, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence under the Road Traffic Act, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £311 fine. £300 costs. £124 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Simon Page, 48, of Gordon Field, Market Rasen. At West Rasen, on the A631, on November 7, drove at a speed of 82mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £323 fine. £129 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Callum Rowe, 28, of Curlew Road, Wyberton. At Boston, on November 13, stole two whole chickens to the value of £10 from Spar. At Boston, on November 14, stole Bold washing liquid and chocolate to the value of £22.39 from The Range. At Boston, on November 17, stole a box of crisps to the value of £43 from Co-op. At Kirton, on November 24, stole three bottles of Ariel liquid detergent to the value of £27 from Co-op. At Boston, on November 30, stole two packets of chicken, Red Bull, and two tubs of ice cream to the value of £24.50 from Spar. At Boston, on November 13, 14, 17, 24, and 30, without reasonable excuse, entered The Range, Spar, or Co-op, in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. For each offence, committed to prison for 16 weeks, with terms running concurrently to each other. Total custodial period: 16 weeks. At Boston, on October 3, failed to attend an initial assessment following a test that revealed a class A drug, namely cocaine, may be present in their body. No separate penalty.

George Eddison, 22, of Doughty Court, Lincoln. At Horncastle, between February 4, 2024, and February 14, 2024, stole cash to the value of £1,229.63 from an individual. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Paul Skiller, 47, of Main Road, Quadring, Spalding. At Spalding, on October 2, jointly stole a charity tin to the value of £20 belonging to Tonic Health. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £10 compensation to pay.

TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT CONSENT:

Luke Wilson, 29, of no fixed abode, Bardney. At Bardney, on August 19, without consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a vehicle for the use of themselves or another. £200 fine. £85 costs. At Bardney, in Bardney Causeway, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. Points disqualification – disqualified from driving for 12 months (notional penalty points: six). Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed.