COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at the county's magistrates' courts ...

ASSAULT:

Brodie Thurlby, 20, of Rutland Road, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, on August 28, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. £200 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Brandon Hibbert, 25, of Wellington Road, Boston. At Boston, on December 27, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. £300 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for 36 weeks. At Boston, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating. £300 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for 16 weeks as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: 36 weeks. At Boston, on the same date, damaged a door belonging to LHP Housing, with intent or through recklessness. £150 compensation to pay.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Sam Cook, 24, of Jubilee Crescent, Louth. At Louth, on June 21, committed assault by beating. £450 fine. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £85 costs.

Andrew Percival, 44, of Longview Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, on December 28, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating – two counts. For each offence, £100 compensation to pay and £222 fine. At Boston, on the same date, without reasonable excuse, were located at an address in breach of a Restraining Order made on September 26. £222 fine. £85 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Arturs Matesans, 32, of Station Street, Boston. At Boston, on October 5, damaged a door of an unknown value belonging to an individual, with intent or through recklessness. £250 compensation to pay. Restraining Order made. £85 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING:

Mary Hodgson, 77, of Main Road, Benniworth, Market Rasen. At Hainton, on the A157, on August 16, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 168 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £437 fine. £85 costs. £175 victim surcharge.

Kelvin Smith, 73, of Orby Road, Burgh le Marsh, Skegness. At Skegness, on the A158, on July 30, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 119 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Kristian Williams, 53, of Ingoldmells Road, Ashington End, Skegness. At Ashington End, in Ingoldmells Road, on November 22, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 70 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Buomon Joseph, 41, of Waldeck Street, Lincoln. At Sleaford, on the A15, on November 27, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 135 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for 32 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

Kadie Tebbs, 30, of Porcher Way, Boston. At Leverton, in Main Road, on September 21, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 94 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mlg. Disqualified from driving for 13 months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

George Buckmaster, 31, of Kestrel Drive, Louth. At Louth, in Stewton Lane, on November 12, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 71 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £333 fine. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. £85 costs. £133 victim surcharge.

Lorraine Wilson, 45, of Horseshoe Close, Ruskington, Sleaford. At Ruskington, in Rectory Road, on December 21, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 117 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement: 90 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 40 days. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Lee Ranshaw, 43, of Clarke Court, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on October 29, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 43 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Sharon Abraham, 60, of Siltside, Gosberton, Spalding. At Gosberton, in Poachers Hide, on November 21, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Jermaine Moran, 35, of Denton Green, Nottingham. At Partney, in Sausthorpe Road, on June 2, drove while disqualified. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 9.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 30 months.

DRUG DRIVING:

Thomas Grayson, 34, of Waterloo Road, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, in Wellington Road, on June 12, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 8.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Matthew Cox, 37, of High Holme Road, Louth. At Louth, in Newbridge Hill, on July 22, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.2 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Alan Harrington, 30, of Braeburn Road, Deeping St James. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on June 9, drove a motor vehicle (a motorbike) when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Committed to prison for 12 months, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for three years. Also, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 months, suspended for 12 months. Total custodial sentence: 12 months. Conditions as above. Driving record endorsed. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, as a driver, failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Lee Jackson, 33, of Healey Close, Wyberton. At Boston, on October 26, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £120 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

SPECIMEN:

Robertas Savickas, 54, of Joy Paine Close, Boston. At Boston, on November 30, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence under the Road Traffic Act, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Yaroslav Kulykov, 25, of Station Street, Boston. At Spalding, on the A151 Holbeach Road, on June 29, drove at a speed of 68mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £500 fine. £200 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

David Goulding, 69, of Glebe Road, Merstham, Surrey. At West Ashby, on the A153, on November 26, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £200 fine. £80 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

TAKING VEHICLE:

Vadimas Sokolovas, 42, of Ingram Road, Boston. At Boston, on September 26, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a motor vehicle for the use of themselves or another and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, damage of less than £5,000 was caused to the vehicle. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 140 hours. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Darren O'Mahoney, 41, of East View Close, Chapel St Leonards. At Chapel St Leonards, on October 27, stole a bank card. At Chapel St Leonards, on the same date, committed fraud by using a stolen card to purchase items from a shop. At Chapel St Leonards, on the same date, stole food to the value of £3.50 from Spar. At Skegness, on November 11, stole alcohol and food to the value of £25 from Co-op. For each offence, committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months; with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 15 days) and Unpaid Work Requirement (80 hours). £100 compensation to pay.

Steven Clayton, 42, of Eastview Terrace, Skegness. At Skegness, on July 4, stole a laptop bag, laptop with mouse, and black jacket, of an unknown value. At Skegness, on the same date, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods (namely DeWalt batteries, £40-50 in cash, a woolly hat and sports equipment) of a unknown value, by or for the benefit of another or dishonestly arranged so to do, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods. At Skegness, on July 5, interfered with a motor vehicle – three counts, two in Harrow Road, one in Albany Close. At Skegness Police Station, on July 10, being a person in police detention, failed without good cause to provide a sample for the purpose of ascertaining whether they had a Class A drug in their body. For each offence, Community Order made, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 25 days). For the theft charge, £50 fine. Total of £360 compensation to pay.

Brian Dockerty, 55, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on November 27, stole a coat to the value of £50 from Peacocks. £50 compensation to pay.