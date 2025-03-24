COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSAULT:

Olivia Forshaw, 24, of Gibson Place, Skegness. At Skegness, on July 13, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. £200 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Samuel Nash, 24, of Horseshoe Lane, Ash Vale, Aldershot. At Skegness, on July 13, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. £960 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £384 victim surcharge. Also, committed assault by beating. £100 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Martin Nash, 57, of Horseshoe Lane, Ash Vale, Aldershot. At Skegness, on July 13, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. £960 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £384 victim surcharge.

Lewis Davies, 23, of Kennedy Avenue, Alford. At Alford, on December 23, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. £666 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge.

Leanne McNee, 39, of Tennyson Road, Louth. At Louth, on January 4, committed common assault against an emergency worker, namely a police officer. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Louth, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of crack cocaine – a class A drug. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Crack cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Kate Evans, 37, of Harvey Kent Gardens, Bardney. At Bardney, on October 23, committed assault by beating – two counts. At Lincoln, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police sergeant, by beating them. For each offence, committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 40 days. Total custodial period: Eight weeks. Compensation sums of £100, £100, and £200 to pay.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

BURGLARY:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefan Aird, 34, of no fixed abode. At Sleaford, in Market Place, on January 25, having entered a building, namely CECE's Bar and Grill, as a trespasser, stole therein alcohol and cash to the approximate value of £500. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 50 days. £200 compensation to pay

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

George Shaw, 27, of Top Farm Avenue, Navenby. At Heckington, on September 7, damaged a glass table belonging to the complainant to the value of £120, with intent or through recklessness. £50 compensation to pay. At Heckington, on the same date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

Daniel Gash, 34, of Newfield Road, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Sycamore Drive, on October 21, damaged a window pane belonging to the complainant, with intent or through recklessness. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

Martin Chivers, 39, of Silver Court, London Road, Peterborough. At Coningsby, on October 5, 2024, damaged a motor vehicle belonging to the complainant to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. £100 fine. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramunas Sarpnickas, 44, of Westfield Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Callum Johnson Close, on December 21, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 86 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Michael Ede, 73, of Oak Way, Heckington, Sleaford. At Heckington, in Oak Way, on December 29, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 63 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £457 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £183 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Linas Bagackas, 31, of Tudor Drive, Boston. At Ingoldmells, in Old Roman Bank, on January 6, 2025, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £922 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £369 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Scott Edden, 38, of Holywell Road, Alford. At Tathewell, Louth, in Poverty Lane, on July 29, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

HARASSMENT:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Terry, 24, of Rothwell Avenue, Sleaford. In Lincolnshire, between June 10, 2024 and August 4, 2024, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to stalking and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment, in that they unwantedly sent the complainant numerous messages via social media. £80 fine. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Karl Bell, 48, of Horncastle Road, Boston. At Boston, on November 10, stole Lynx sets to the value of £28 from Poundland. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £28 compensation to pay.

David Titley, 44, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, on December 26, stole food items to the value of £59.45 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Boston, on January 13, stole wireless earphones and washing products to the value of £54.60 from Tesco. At Boston, on January 15, stole two handbags to the value of £59.98 from TK Maxx. At Boston, on January 16, stole a box of Wispa Gold to the value of £43.20 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Boston, on January 17, stole five packs of beef mince to the value of £23.75 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Boston, on January 17, stole washing products to the value of £62.40 from Tesco. At Boston, on January 19, stole five packs of beef mince to the value of £23.75 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Boston, on January 21, stole confectionery to the value of £51.60 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Boston, between December 26, 2024, and January 21, 2025, without reasonable excuse, entered a premises (namely Lincolnshire Co-op or Tesco), in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order made on August 29 – seven counts. At Boston, on October 25, committed assault by beating. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 25 days. Compensation sums of £30, £100, £60, and £100 to pay.

Rebecca Bulman, 46, of South End, Boston. At Boston, on June 2, stole cleaning items of an unknown value from Korzinka. At Boston, on the same date, committed assault by beating. At Boston, on July 16, stole coffee to the value of £135 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Boston, on July 19, stole 10 jars of coffee to the value of £90 from Lincolnshire Co-op. For each offence, conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Compensation sums of £35, 135 and £90 to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Grayson, 31, of Scarbrough Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on January 25, stole three bottles of alcohol to the value of £32 from Lidl. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs.

THREATENING PROPERTY:

Christopher Twells, 35, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Lincolnshire, on December 6, threatened the complainant that they were going to burn down a building, intending that they would fear that the threat would be carried out. £369 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

CASE REOPENED:

Carl Mason, 50, of Daisy Dale, Boston. Application to reopen a case following conviction for an offence of being in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of a specified controlled drug was above the specified limit. Case reopened. Sentence imposed on August 9 set aside. Licence endorsement removed. Reopened case: at Grantham, in London Road, on February 11, 2024, was in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 167 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed. £85 costs.