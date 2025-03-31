COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSAULT:

Kaya Brown, 28, of Cross Street, Skegness. At Skegness on December 26, committed assault by beating. £100 compensation to pay. £200 fine. £80 victim surcharge.

David Wilkinson, 44, of Harveys Lane, Louth. At Louth, on December 12, 2023, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement – period of treatment: Six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £100 compensation to pay. Restraining Order made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Jon-Jo Hansen, 33, of Church Street, Spilsby. At Spilsby, on February 2, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

DRINK DRIVING:

Mihail Mihaylov, 28, of Spain Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Artillery Road, on December 26, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 50 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Gary Chapman, 53, of Kenmore Drive, Woodhall Spa. At Horncastle, in Market Place, on December 22, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 77 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. £85 costs. Also, drove while disqualified from driving. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Scarlet Gray, 19, of Middlegate Road East, Frampton, Boston. At Boston, on John Adams Way, on January 12, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 78 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Williams, 20, of Brunswick Drive, Skegness. At Burgh le Marsh, in Skegness Road, on August 26, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 14 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Oliver Pidgley, 42, of Curtis Close, Horncastle. At Scremby, in Lowgate Road, on August 7, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 6.9 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Daniel Howe, 31, of Oxford Close, Brimington, Chesterfield, Derbyshire. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on August 28, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 7.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Jacob Blanchard, 23, of East Drive, Tattershall. At Stixwould, in Woodhall Road, on September 1, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

IN CHARGE OF A VEHICLE WHEN OVER DRINK-DRIVE LIMIT:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardikkumar Patel, 30, of Dovedale, Thurmaston, Leicester. At Skegness, in Anchor Lane, on August 19, were in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £326 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £130 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Robert Tillin, 46, of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton, Boston. At Pinchbeck, in Atherton Gardens, on January 14, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £333 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. At Boston, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. No separate penalty.

SPECIMEN:

Susan Bedford, 50, of Surfside, Sutton on Sea, Mablethorpe. At Sutton on Sea, on January 10, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence under the Road Traffic Act, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Henry Smith, 19, of Goulceby Road, Withcall, Louth. At Wragby, in Louth Road, on September 27, 2024, drove at a speed of 80mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £400 fine. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Driving record endorsed. £160 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

THEFT:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Taylor, 31, of Main Road, Quadring. At Spalding, on November 18, stole pet food, gift sets and cleaning fluid to the value of £36.84 from Poundstretcher. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Unpaid Word Requirement: 80 hours. At Spalding, on the same date, were abusive, shouting and swearing in an aggressive manner to a member of staff at Poundstretcher in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order made on October 4, 2023. Community Order made, as above. At Spalding, on November 19, stole chocolate, gingerbread and biscuits to the value of £24.93 from Poundstretcher. Community Order made, as above. £61.77 compensation to pay.

Samantha McIver, 58, of Church Lane, Mablethorpe. At Sutton on Sea, on January 31, stole cash to the value of £270 from Andy's Man Club. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £26 victim surcharge.

Tanita Burton, 34, of no fixed abode. At Louth, on January 26, stole alcohol, wash powder, to the value of £54.40 from Co-op. At Louth, on January 27, stole coffee, washing liquid and butter, to the value of £124.90 from Co-op. At Louth, on January 29, stole coffee to the value of £48.30 from Co-op. Compensation totalling £227.70 to pay. For each offence, detained until court rises (detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody).

Paige Hurst, 27, of no fixed abode. At Wyberton, on January 6, stole pizza, sweets and chops to the value of £16.50 from Co-op. At Wyberton, on January 24, stole packs of chicken products to the value of £98.60 from Co-op. At Boston, on January 27, stole packs of sweets and cheesecake to the value of £18.60 from Co-op. At Boston, on January 28, stole two bottles of vodka to the value of £37 from Asda. At Boston, on the same date, stole packs of meat to the value of £35 from Co-op. At Boston, on January 30, 2025, stole packs of beef to the value of £17.58 from Lidl. Compensation totalling £223.28 to pay. For one offence, committed to prison for two weeks, suspended for 18 months; for the other five offences, committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 18 months – four as concurrent terms, one as a consecutive term. Total custodial period: six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Rowe, 29, of Curlew Road, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston, on January 19, stole coffee to the value of £7.95 from Co-op. At Boston, on January 23, stole chocolate to the value of £77.74 from Bargain Buys. At Boston, on January 28, stole various food items to the value of £68.20 from Bargain Buys. At Boston, between January 19 and 28, without reasonable excuse, entered a retail premises in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order made on November 7, 2024 – three counts. For each offence, committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, with terms running concurrently to each other. Total custodial period: Six weeks. For each offence, Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: Six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 15 days. Compensation totalling £153.95 to pay.