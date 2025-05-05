Boston man jailed after strangling and punching ex-partner

Wayne Keal, 38, of Hartley Street, Boston. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

A Boston man who admitted intentionally strangling and punching his ex-partner after going to her home in the middle of the night has been jailed for two-and-half years.

Wayne Keal, 38, was under the influence of drink and drugs when he arrived at the property in Boston shortly after 1am on October 20 last year, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Keal had sent the woman a message threatening to ‘smash her front door in’, it was said.

Phillip Plant, prosecuting, said the victim left her front door open as she feared it would be damaged, and Keal came upstairs into her bedroom after arriving at her home.

The woman described how Keal put her head in the crook of his arm and then lifted her up, restricting her breathing, the court was told.

Mr Plant said Keal then flipped his ex-partner over and punched her to the face.

Keal then placed his arm around the woman's neck on a second occasion, and she again feared she would pass out, it was said.

In her statement, the victim said the incident lasted about 40 minutes and she was only able to leave after Keal fell asleep.

She suffered injuries including a swollen jaw, a black eye and bruising, it was said.

The woman added that she was ‘scared of Wayne’ without any protection.

Keal, of Hartley Street, Boston, admitted two charges of intentional strangulation and assault causing actual bodily harm on October 20, 2024.

Tom Heath, mitigating for Keal, said both incidents of strangulation were ‘fairly short-lived’ and he stopped voluntarily when asked by the victim.

Mr Heath argued Keal only had two previous convictions for violence and was now appropriate for professional help after changing his lifestyle.

“He had taken cocaine on the night but has now stopped taking both drugs and drink,” Mr Heath added.

“He now has his own private address and is working six days a week as a welder. He would lose both his address and his job if he goes to prison.”

Passing sentence, Judge Simon Hirst told Keal he could not suspend his sentence as he placed his arms around his ex-partner on two occasions.