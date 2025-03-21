Boston man jailed for robbing three people in four days

Georgi Georgiev. Photo: Lincs Police

A man who robbed three people in just four days in Boston has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Georgi Georgiev of Horace Street, Boston, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, March 14.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the 20-year-old approached a 77-year-old man who was walking between Lister Way and Irby Street in Boston on June 13 last year.

He demanded money from the elderly man, grabbing his arm before taking his money and jewellery.

Three days later at around 3pm, police said he feigned injury to attract the attention of a 71-year-old man who was walking through the same area before demanding money.

Lincolnshire Police said: “His victim held his pockets out of fear, but Georgiev pushed him to the floor, placed his hand over their mouth and took the victim’s wallet, phone and keys.

“The man sustained an injury to his jaw, cheek bone and rear of his head – as well as bite marks on his finger.”

A day later on the June 17, Georgiev was said by police to have targeted a 25-year-old man who was walking through Witham Bank West at around 1.10pm.

He demanded money from him. The victim tried to ignore him and walk away but Georgiev grabbed him, pushed him to the ground and took his wallet, phone and house keys.

“Georgiev was arrested later that day after being identified by police officers in the Market Place,” said a force spokesperson.

He was still in possession of some of the belongings from the third robbery.

The piece of jewellery from the first robbery was later recovered by the force at a local pawn shop after being sold by Georgiev.

He was given a sentence of four-and-a-half years.

Commenting on the case, Detective Constable Chad Birch said: “Georgiev’s behaviour was unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Lincolnshire.

“His actions had a real impact on his victims, and we hope that this result will go some way to giving them some form of closure.

“I’d like to thank the officers involved in this case who have helped make the streets of Boston a safer place.”