Boy, 13, bailed over multiple hit-and-runs across county

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses.

A 13-year-old boy arrested after three cyclists and an elderly pedestrian were reportedly hit by a vehicle in four separate incidents has been bailed.

Investigation are continuing into the incidents which took place on Friday in Boston, Maltby Le Marsh, Alford and Calceby and police believed to be linked.

As previously reported, at 6.44am a collision took place on Priory Road in Boston where a male cyclist was knocked off his pushbike by a vehicle that did not stop. He was seriously injured and has been taken to hospital for treatment. (Incident 53 of 26/09/25 refers.)

At 8.20am police received reports at Maltby Le Marsh in Alford, that another male cyclist had knocked off his pushbike by a vehicle that did not stop. (Incident 77 of 26/09/25 refers.)

Ten minutes later on West Street, Alford, police received another report, this time involving an elderly man who had been knocked over by a vehicle that did not stop, and the same vehicle reportedly nearly collided with a small child at the location. The man suffered minor injuries. (Incident 79 of 26/09/2025 refers.),

At 10.04am another report was received, after a vehicle on Bluestone Heath Road, Calceby, Alford, was said to have knocked a cyclist off his pushbike by a vehicle that did not stop. (Incident 124 of 26/09/25 refers.)

Shortly after 10.23am, a 13-year-old boy was detained in the area of Hainton Road, Louth. He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs, drive a motor vehicle otherwise that in accordance with a licence, using a vehicle on a road without third party insurance, and aggravated vehicle taking.

It is believed that a black Range Rover may have been involved in each of these incidents.

Investigating Officer Sgt Billy Spence, said: “I appreciate this is an unusual and, most likely, a worrying set of incidents for people who may been in the area at the time, and we are of course sending our best wishes and thoughts to those injured for a quick and full recovery.

“We do need the help of the public in order to make sure we have as much information and evidence as possible in order to carry out a thorough enquiry. If you have any dashcam footage, CCTV, witnesses, or any other information that could help and haven’t already spoken to us we would appreciate you getting in touch. “I would also ask that the wider public do not speculate about what has happened here today and allow us to carry out our enquiries as fairly and freely as possible.”

Anyone who has any information that could help the enquiry, is asked to contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling

07796957595

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.