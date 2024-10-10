Builder faces possible jail time for failing to carry out work to standard

Lincoln Crown Court.

A Lincolnshire builder faces a possible jail sentence after he admitted failing to carry out work to a reasonable standard at four properties.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Kelso, 35, of Chaucer Avenue, Mablethorpe, pleaded guilty to four charges of fraud by false representation when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

The charges relate to four properties where Kelso dishonestly represented that building work would be completed to a reasonable standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those offences took place between June 2020 and October 2021, the court was told.

The properties affected were at locations in Hagnaby Lane, Keal Cotes; De La Bere Avenue, Sutton on Sea; Church Lane, Strubby; and Victoria Road, Mablethorpe.

Prosecution barrister Laura Phillips said those pleas were acceptable to the Trading Standards Authority who were leading the investigation.

Chris Jeyes, defending Kelso, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the completion of probation and psycholoical reports on his client.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jeyes told the court: "He has recently been diagnosed with ADHD. He would submit this affects his ability to manage this kind of work."

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight agreed to adjourn sentence but warned Kelso: "I am making no promises."

"You have pleaded guilty to four serious offences," Judge Sjolin Knight said.

"It does not mean you are not going to custody.

"It does mean whoever sentences you will need to know more about you, what led up to this."

Kelso was granted bail on condition he does not contact any prosecution witnesses and will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on December 9.