Simon Robertson. Photo: Lincs police

A Lincolnshire community nurse who admitted sexual activity with a vulnerable patient during a clinical appointment was today (Thursday) jailed for 18 months.

Simon Robertson, 48, of Louth Road, Binbrook, came into contact with the victim in his role with the Early Intervention In Psychosis Team.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Robertson, who was a ‘Band Six’ nurse, first met the woman during an initial assessment in November 2021.

On that occasion, in which a second person was present, it was noted that the woman could become intimate with those who were kind to her, the court was told.

The court heard further meetings then occurred without a chaperone, and on March 2, 2022 there was an incident where Robertson danced with the woman at her home and she undid his belt.

Two weeks later on March 16, 2022 there was a further lone meeting at her home where Robertson admitted touching the woman in an intimate way after she instigated the activity by taking hold of his hand following a back massage.

Robertson initially denied the incident during interview but then admitted: "It did happen but it wasn't an assault. It was consensual."

He admitted to not being honest because he was worried about his job and relationship, and insisted he was "silly and naive, but not predatory."

Robertson pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual activity by a care worker.

An impact statement from the victim, who can not be identified, was read out in court.

She described being "shocked" by Robertson's behaviour, adding "it was a shock that wasn't going away."

Chris Jeyes, mitigating, urged the court to see Robertson's offending as a "lamentable" failure to observe professional boundaries rather than planned behaviour.

Mr Jeyes said Robertson chose not to take a chaperone with him from a mistaken belief that as a nurse with 21 years experience he could handle the situation and also not to burden his overworked colleagues.

"He has lost his profession. He is currently under an interim disqualification from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, and that will no doubt become a full suspension," Mr Jeyes added.

The court heard Robertson was a good father and was attempting to rebuild his life as a handy man.

Passing sentence Judge James House KC said Robertson would have known from the records of the possibilty of the victim becoming infatuated with him.

"Despite that knowledge he did not take those precautions, in fact he did the opposite," Judge House explained.

Judge House said it was also clear from the statements that the victim was uncomfortable with being seen alone.

"The responsibilty for what happens lies on his shoulders," Judge House added.

"This was a clinical appointment and the defendant took advantage of that."

Robertson was also ordered to register as a sex offender for ten years and made the subject of a restraining order which prevents any contact with the victim.