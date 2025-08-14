Jailed - Michael Young

The courage of a woman who was raped and strangled in a ‘barbaric’ attack has been praised by police for bringing her attacker to justice.

Michael Young, formerly of Skegness Road in Burgh le Marsh, pleaded guilty to rape and non-fatal strangulation on the first day of a trial back in February at Lincoln Crown Court.

The 35-year-old had been remanded in custody since last year after repeatedly breaking his bail conditions.

Lincolnshire Police say both charges relate to incidents that took place in July 2022 in Skegness, which kickstarted a lengthy investigation by Lincolnshire Police to bring Young to justice.

Young was jailed on Thursday, August 14, for seven years and nine months, given a restraining order and placed on the sex offenders register for life. He was also given five years extended licence.

Speaking at the conclusion of the hearing, DC Claire Chamberlain said she hopes this verdict brings Young’s victim a sense of closure.

She said: “Young’s actions were barbaric and completely unacceptable – there is no place in our society for such behaviour.

“While I know the road ahead for the victim is a long one, I’d like to praise her courage in this case and hope this sentence gives her some sense of closure.

“Sexual offences have an enormous impact on a person, their family and the wider community. It’s something people have to live with long after the incident takes place.

“We will do everything in our power to bring culprits to justice and ensure the voice of the victim is heard.”

If you’ve been the victim of rape or sexual assault or any other sexual offence, please report it to us as soon as possible.

Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, we want to hear from you so that we can make sure you’re safe.

If you’re not ready to talk to the police just yet, that’s OK.

To find out what other organisations can help and support you visit Support for victims of rape and sexual assault | Lincolnshire Police at lincs.police.uk.