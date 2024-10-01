COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Keyleigh Wright, 35, of Main Road, Quadring, Spalding. At Spalding, on July 13, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement – period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: 40 days. At Spalding, on the same date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. At Spalding, on the same date, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with them in a public place, namely Hall Place, an offensive weapon, namely a shank. Community Order made, as above. At Spalding, on July 20, committed assault by beating. Community Order made, as above. At Spalding, on the same date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. Community Order made, as above. £85 costs.

Nathan Sharp, 32, of HMP Lincoln. At Skegness, on February 6, committed assault by beating. £250 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for 17 weeks.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC PLACE:

Jamie Lawton, 36, of Eastgate, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Castle Terrace, on July 23, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, a bladed or sharply pointed article, namely three knives. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement: Six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Defendant to be deprived of knives. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Clive Rhodes, 66, of Turnberry Way, Mayfield Dale, Cramlington, Northumberland. At Fishtoft, in Buckingham Close, on July 27, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 73 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

​Max Holmes, 19, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court

Stacey Savage, 39, of Lancaster Avenue, Skegness. At Croft, in Pinchbeck Lane, on April 24, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 254 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 30 days. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge.

Stephen Fitzgerald, 65, of The Close, Woodhall Spa. At Woodhall Spa, in The Broadway, on July 28, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 68 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Darren Thompson, 26, of Blythe Street, Barnsley. At Orby, in Orby Road, on July 27, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 100 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 50 hours. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

John Joy, 73, of Edinburgh Crescent, Kirton. At Boston, in King Street, on July 16, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 20 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for five years. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Rhys Jones, 22, of Royal Oak Court, Heckington. At Grantham, in Londonthorpe Road, on March 24, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 324 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £85 costs. Also, drove when the proportion of ketamine in blood equalled 86 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 20mcg. For each offence, disqualified from driving for three years. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

HARASSMENT:

Miroslav Metodiev, 38, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. In Lincolnshire, between July 2 and 15, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment. Community Order made. Defendant's whereabouts to be electronically monitored. Programme Requirement (Building Better Relationships): 30 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

IN CHARGE OF VEHICLE:

Asiyan Asenov, 24, of Witham Place, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on July 26, were in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 90 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

INDECENT PHOTOGRAPHS:

Gregory Harrison, 54, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, on May 5, 2022, made indecent photographs, namely two category B images of children. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 25 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Sexual Harm Prevention Order – duration of order: Five years. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. At Boston, between August 10, 2014, and May 5, 2022, made indecent photographs, namely 1,096 category C images of children. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 24 months, as a consecutive term. Total custodial period: 36 weeks. Conditions, as above. At Boston, on May 5, 2022, had in their possession 10 prohibited images of a child. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 24 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Daniel Steele, 22, of Beacon Park Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Beacon Park Drive, on May 29, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £170 fine. £85 costs. £101 victim surcharge. At Skegness Police Station, on the same date, damaged a custody CCTV camera to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. £56 fine.

SPEEDING:

Ellis Macken, 26, of St Austell Road, Leicester. At Orby, in Marsh Lane, on May 6, drove at a speed of 94mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £450 fine. £180 victim surcharge. £300 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Demi Nichols, 26, of Steve Newton Avenue, Horncastle. At West Ashby, in Louth Road, on May 23, drove at a speed of 65mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £50 costs. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Claire Williams, 57, of Low Toynton Road, Horncastle. At West Ashby, in Louth Road, on May 23, drove at a speed of 56mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrew Needham, 58, of Stubton Road, Brandon, Grantham. At Bardney, in Bardney Causeway, on May 4, 2024, drove at a speed of 71mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £666 fine. £266 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Bradley Ranyard, 18, of Mill Road, Market Rasen. At Lincoln, on February 24, 2024, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. £180 fine. £85 costs.