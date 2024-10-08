COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Here is our latest selection of cases recently completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSAULT:

Joshua Holkham, 20, of Willowmere Park, Hawthorn Hill, Dogdyke. At Boston, on July 31, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Hawthorn Hill, on August 2, possessed in private, namely a home address, an offensive weapon, namely a zombie knife. Community Order made, as above. At Hawthorn Hill, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Community Order made, as above. At Hawthorn Hill, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of ketamine – a class B drug. Community Order made, as above.

Tyler Hancock, 20, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston, on August 10, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. £400 fine. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Ryan York, 20, of Hilltop Avenue, Shirebrook, Mansfield, Derbyshire. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on March 10, committed assault by beating. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

BURGLARY:

Romanas Velgus, 23, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Wide Bargate, on March 21, having entered as a trespasser a building, namely the New England Hotel, stole therein tools and caused damage to the value of £1,535. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £200 compensation to pay. At Boston, on April 8, had in their possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. Community Order made, as above. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

COMMUNITY PROTECTION NOTICE COMPLIANCE:

​Max Holmes, 19, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court

Jolene Parker, 39, of Wallis Road, Louth. At Louth, on June 29, being a person to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice in that they contacted police on the 999 service on three occasions for non police matters and were abusive towards the call taker. £40 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Louth, on July 25, failed to comply with the notice in that they shouted abuse at a neighbour and caused them distress. £40 fine. At Louth, on July 26, failed to comply with the notice in that they shouted abuse at neighbours and police, causing distress to those present. £40 fine.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Brodie Yarnold, 27, of Festival Avenue, Ingoldmells, Skegness. At Skegness, between June 27 and June 28, damaged a police cell wall by carving their name into it. £113 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guy Coupland, 35, of St Leonards Terrace, Woodhall Spa. At Woodhall Spa, on March 6, damaged a car to the value of £150, with intent or through recklessness. £150 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING:

Dawid Grosz, 22, of Pomfret Avenue, Luton. At Holdingham, Sleaford, on the A17, on May 26, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 115 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Thomas Moon, 51, of Quince, Amington, Tamworth, Staffordshire. At Langton by Wragby, on the A158, on August 3, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £600 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs.

DRUG DRIVING:

Tracey Loveless, 45, of Templeway Close, Caythorpe, Grantham. At Grantham, in Trent Road, on February 21, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 16 microgrammes per litre of blood. Legal limit 2mcg. £100 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £60 costs. £40 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon Warren, 21, of Sea Lane, Ingoldmells. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on February 12, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 7.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

FAILURE TO STOP:

Trudie James, 54, of Alford Road, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, in High Street, on February 28, 2024, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another person’s vehicle, failed to stop. £600 fine. Driving record endorsed with seven points. £110 costs. £240 victim surcharge. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

IN CHARGE OF A VEHICLE:

Rokas Baksys, 39, of Elizabeth Road, Boston. At Boston, in Fenside Road Park, on April 30, were in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 67 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £692 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £622 costs. £277 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Ryan Wiles, 30, of West End Crescent, Spilsby. At Skegness, in Richmond Drive, on August 1, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £120 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mariusz Kuzniar, 43, of Daisy Dale, Boston. At Boston, on July 14, had in their possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. £200 fine. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Mohammed Rag, 26, of High Street, Holbeach. At Swineshead Bridge, on the A17 Station Road, on June 1, drove at a speed of 84mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

James Westhead, 33, of School Road, Lingwood, Norwich, Norfolk. At Bardney, in Bardney Causeway, on April 21, drove at a speed of 73mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jonathan Scholey, 55, of Main Street, Wilton, York. At Tattershall, on the A153 Butts Lane, on May 20, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Tattershall, on the A153 Butts Lane, on May 19, drove at a speed of 43mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with four points.

THEFT:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bartosz Lysoniewski, 26, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, on April 20, stole a pedal cycle to the value of £50 belonging to an individual. At Boston, on May 15, stole food to the value of £7 from Lidl. At Boston, on July 24, 2024, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on July 9. For each offence, conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

WORDS AND BEHAVIOUR:

Shaun McElduff, 61, of York Road, Leeds. At Skegness, on May 4, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress. £1,083 fine. £85 costs. £433 victim surcharge. At Chapel St Leonards, in Trunch lane, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk of disorderly behaviour. No separate behaviour.