COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Ryan Marsden, 27, of North Parade, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on August 2, committed assault by beating – two counts. For each offence, Community Order Made with Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement (120 days) and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 20 days). For each offence, £200 compensation to pay. At Sleaford, on the same date, damaged a vehicle to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made, as above. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Sleaford, on the same date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. No separate penalty.

Damien Hudson, 39, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Tattershall, on August 16, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £85 costs. At Tattershall, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Community Order made, as above. £20 compensation to pay.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Farhad Hosavi, 24, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on December 18, committed assault by beating. £180 fine. £85 costs. £72 victim surcharge.

Chris Calaghan, 45, of Fenhouses, Swineshead, Boston. At Spalding, on September 22, 2023, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 240 hours. £2,422 compensation to pay. Restraining Order made. At Swineshead, in Butlers Way, on August 5, 2023, damaged a front door, with intent or through recklessness. No separate penalty. At Swineshead, between March 22, 2023, and September 23, 2023, caused an individual to fear that violence would be used against them by a course of conduct which they knew or ought to have known would cause fear of violence. Committed to prison for 18 weeks as a consecutive term, suspended for 12 months. Total custodial sentence: 42 weeks. Conditions as above.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Martin Thorn Blackham, 23, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, on February 23, damaged a car to a value unknown, with intent or through recklessness. £100 compensation to pay. Restraining Order Made. At Boston, on February 19, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING:

Charlotte Heatley, 35, of Conlie Close, Alford. At Alford, in South Street, on August 4, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Kelly Riley-Smith, 30, of Hanby Lane, Welton le Marsh, Spilsby. At Skegness, on the A158, on April 21, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 218 milligrammes in 100 millilitres of blood. Legal limit 80mlg. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

Daniel Wells, 33, of Mile Tree Lane, Coventry, Warwickshire. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on August 17, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £250 fine. Disqualified from driving for 38 months. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Phillip Nelson, 30, of Daisy Dale, Boston. At Boston, in Daisy Dale, on August 15, drove while disqualified. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for seven months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRIVING WHILE UNFIT THROUGH DRUGS:

Phillip Moore, 34, of Christopher Close, Louth. At Burwell, on the A16, on February 29, drove while unfit to drive through drugs. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £310 costs.

DRUG DRIVING:

Darren Andrew, 26, of Days Lane, Donington, Spalding. At Pinchbeck, on the A16, on May 27, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 237 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £288 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs.

FALSE COMMUNICATION:

Maurice Spencer, 70, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, between September 2023 and June 2024, without reasonable excuse, sent a message conveying information they knew to be false, intending, at the time of sending it to cause non-trivial psychological or physical harm to a likely audience. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £500 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Rocky Price, 20, of Yorke Drive, Newark On Trent, Newark, Nottinghamshire. At Horncastle, on May 29, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

Martin O'Callaghan, 49, of Donington Road, Horbling, Sleaford. At Grantham, on February 14, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of urine for a laboratory test in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also, drove while disqualified. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

SPEEDING:

Helen Richardson, 44, of Keddington Road, Louth. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on June 15, drove at a speed of 67mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £346 fine. £138 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ashley Skipp, 34, of School Lane, Buckden, St Neots, Cambridgeshire. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on June 14, drove at a speed of 60mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £236 fine. £94 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Adrian Merrikin, 37, of Blundell Avenue, Cleethorpes. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on June 14, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £480 fine. £192 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Hayley Short, 34, of Barnes Road, Skegness. At Keal Cotes, on the A16 Main Road, on January 26, drove at a speed of 77mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £400 fine. £160 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for seven days. Driving record endorsed

THEFT:

Spencer Hughes, 36, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Sleaford, on November 21, stole cheese to the value of £44.40 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Sleaford, on November 26, stole Lego to the value of £120 from Sainsbury’s. At Sleaford, on January 3, stole make up to the value of £94.42 from Superdrug. At Sleaford, on January 8, stole meat products to the value of £105.50 from Sainsbury’s. For each offence, committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (non residential, period to provide samples: six months) and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 20 days). Compensation totalling £214.42 to pay.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Sam Fixter, 28, of Hillside Estate, Ruskington, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on May 11, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £535 fine. £85 costs. £212 victim surcharge.