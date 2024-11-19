COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSAULT:​

Mustafa Dag, 47, of Wellington Road, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, on June 14, 2023, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £1,200 compensation to pay.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Jordan Bowles, 33, of Bowbridge Gardens, Bottesford, Nottingham. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on August 30, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a Stanley knife and a lock knife. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 18 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Stanley knife and lock knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRINK DRIVING:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Edwards, 64, of St Barbara's Close, Maltby, Rotherham. At Skegness, on the Coral Beach caravan park, on August 25, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 74 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Alan Cowell, 40, of Laneham Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire. At Ingoldmells, in Walls Lane, on August 29, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. £432 fine. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £172 victim surcharge.

​Max Holmes, 19, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Mark Seaton, 44, of Clarence Road, Long Eaton, Derbyshire. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on July 30, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for six months (points disqualification – notional penalty points: six). £50 fine. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Lee Calvert, 32, of Rowland Way, Skegness. At Nettleham, in Lodge Lane, on August 25, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for three months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Wieland, 58, of Osborne Way, Horncastle. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on June 15, drove at a speed of 63mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £513 fine. £205 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for five months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Luke Middleton, 32, of Linden Road, Horncastle. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on July 3, drove at a speed of 62mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £666 fine. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £266 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

Satheesan Thayyil, 28, of Bennetts Mill Close, Woodhall Spa. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on July 3, drove at a speed of 66mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £438 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. £175 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

Marlon Bird, 55, of Oak Way, Heckington, Sleaford. At Swineshead Bridge, on the A17 Station Road, on July 23, 2023, drove at a speed of 80mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £30 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £12 victim surcharge. At Lincoln, on the A1434 Bunkers Hill, on August 10, 2023, drove at a speed of 40mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £30 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. £12 victim surcharge. At Swineshead Bridge, on the A17 Station Road, on the same date, drove at a speed of 90mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £30 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £12 victim surcharge. At Swineshead Bridge, on the A17 Station Road, on the same date, drove at a speed of 66mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £30 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £12 victim surcharge. At Lincoln, on the A607 Cross O'Cliff Hill, on the same date, drove at a speed of 53 mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £30 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. £12 victim surcharge. At Swineshead Bridge, on the A17 Station Road, on August 11, 2023, drove at a speed of 48mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £30 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £12 victim surcharge. At Swineshead Bridge, on the A17 Station Road, on August 17, 2023, drove at speed of 66mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £30 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. £12 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Johnson, 28, of Rutland Street, Grimsby. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on June 16, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Satheesan Thayyil, 28, of Bennetts Mill Close, Woodhall Spa. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on July 3, drove at a speed of 66mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £438 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. £175 victim surcharge. £110 costs.