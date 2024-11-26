COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Frankie Weaver, 26, of Howgarth Lane, Friskney. At Boston, on June 1, committed assault by beating – two counts. At Boston, on the same date, made a threat to kill an individual, intending that the individual would fear that the threat would be carried out. At Boston, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. For each offence, committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months, as concurrent terms. Total custodial period: four months. Alcohol and Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement: 100 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. At Boston, on May 8, failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether they were dependent upon or had a propensity to misuse a Class A drug after a test revealed that a Class A drug, namely cocaine, may be present in their body. No separate penalty.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Jeff Muiruri, 28, of Melbourne Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in Fountain Lane, on August 15, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 200 hours. Defendant to be deprived of knife. £85 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Carl Larner, 35, of Willow Tree Close, Lincoln. At Wyberton Fen, Boston, on December 19, damaged a car belonging to someone other than themselves to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. £169 fine. £85 costs. £68 victim surcharge.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Calum Flynn, 26, of Harrow Drive, Frampton, Boston. At Sutterton, on the A16, on September 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 63 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Fredrick Ashby, 70, of Ray Clemence Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Rowland Way, on September 6, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 89 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. £161 fine. £85 costs. £64 victim surcharge.

Adam Bosworth, 36, of Sherwood Rise, Nottingham. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on August 12, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 70 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 39 months. £100 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, drove while disqualified. £100 fine.

Astijus Raugas, 18, of Main Ridge East, Boston. At Boston, in Frampton Place, on August 25, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 200 hours. Disqualified from driving for two years. Also, drove while disqualified. Community Order made, as above. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Marcus Moxon, 29, of Fieldsend Terrace, Marshchapel, Grimsby. At North Cotes, on September 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 51 microgramme in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £346 fine. £85 costs. £138 victim surcharge.

McKenzie Law, 18, of Morris Gardens, Skegness. At Lincoln, in Greetwell Road, on May 18, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 51 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £220 fine. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. At Burgh le Marsh, on March 21, stole alcohol to the value of about £50 from Co-op. £50 compensation to pay.

Jason Smith, 56, of High Street, Faldingworth. At Market Rasen, in Roman Fields, on August 24, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 88 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £125 fine. £85 costs. £50 victim surcharge.

Joseph Hammond, 22, of Weelsby Avenue, Grimsby. At Saltfleetby, in Main Road, on August 1, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 67 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 21 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Abdulrahman Aziz, 22, of Grasmere Street, Leicester. At Sutterton, on the A16, on September 1, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for seven months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING:

Timothy Brown, 22, of Gleneagles, Orton Waterville, Peterborough. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on July 28, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 8.4 microgrammes per litre. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £800 fine. £85 costs. £640 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle when the front nearside wheel was fitted with a tyre which had the ply or cord exposed. No separate penalty. At Boston, on the A16, on August 3, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. £800 fine. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.1 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2.1 microgrammes. Disqualified from driving for 30 months.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS: Richard Brown, 35, of Milson Close, Coningsby. At Lincoln, in Firth Road, on July 31, had in their possession a quantity of diamorphine – a class A drug. £60 fine. Also, had in their possession a quantity of crack cocaine - a class A drug. £60 fine. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Suzanne Parks, 58, of Stewton Lane, Louth. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on May 26, drove at a speed of 57mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £240 fine. £96 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 days. Driving record endorsed.

Jimmy Page, 45, of Heron Way, Lincoln. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on July 10, drove at a speed of 56mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £553 fine. £221 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Lawrence Elcott, 30, of Joseph Street, Grimsby. At New York, on the B1192, on June 21, drove at a speed of 70mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £507 fine. £203 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 25 days. Driving record endorsed.

THEFT:

Greg Payne, 42, of North Road, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on September 29, stole food items to the value of £31.27 from Spar. £31.27 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for six weeks as a consecutive term. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on April 10, for two counts of shoplifting. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences: first, at Boston, on March 11, stole meat to the value of £16.99 from Farm Foods; second, at Boston, on March 12, stole meat to the value of £58.50 from The Food Warehouse. For each offence, suspended sentence of six weeks implemented, one as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: 12 weeks.