COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts...

ASSAULT:

Nathan Stevenson, 31, of Spring Street, Spalding. At Sleaford, on November 18, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable. Committed to prison for six weeks. At Sleaford, on the same date, damaged a BMW Mini, with intent or through recklessness. £100 compensation to pay. At Sleaford, on the same date, resisted police constables in the execution of their duty. No separate penalty.

Jevgenij Lanevskij, 46, of Commercial Road, Grantham. At Skegness, on September 2, 2023, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 40 days. £120 fine. £640 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Tiago Ferreira, 23, of Windsor Terrace, Boston. At Boston, on May 11, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them – three counts. For each offence, committed to prison for six months, suspended for 18 months. Total custodial period: six months. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement – number of days to abstain from alcohol: 120. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 30 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 60 hours. Compensation totalling £400 to pay.

Barry Wright, 55, of Glentworth Crescent, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, on October 12, committed assault by beating. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £50 compensation to pay. At Lincolnshire, on November 12, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on October 30, 2024. No separate penalty.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Mihata Ofrim, 18, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, in Central Park, on October 26, without good reason or lawful authority, had with them in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a karambit. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Defendant to be deprived of karambit. £154 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

BURGLARY:

Aarron Gardner, 32, of The Furrows, Fishtoft, Boston. At Boston, on April 15, having entered a building, namely a garden shed, as a trespasser, stole a mountain bike of an unknown value. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 25 days. £40 compensation to pay. £85 costs. At Boston, on April 17, having entered a building, namely a garden shed, as a trespasser, stole women's golf clubs of an unknown value. Community Order made, as above.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Gary Hardy, 63, of Victory Close, Long Eaton, Nottingham. At Skegness, on September 8, damaged a window to an unknown value belonging to Garden City Pub, with intent or through recklessness. £1,000 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING:

Robert Tillin, 45, of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton, Boston. At Cowbit, in Moulton Chapel Road, on August 26, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 72 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £400 fine. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Adam Lelek, 21, of Ingram Road, Boston. At Benington, in David's Lane, on October 27, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

Denise Robinson, 39, of Conlie Close, Alford. At Willoughby, in Mawthorpe Hill Road, on October 28, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE UNFIT THROUGH DRUGS:

Melissa Grimwood, 23, of Hipper Lane, Wigtoft. At Boston, in King Street, on June 15, drove while unfit to drive through drugs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £333 fine. £85 costs. £133 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Mark Maddison, 48, of Fitzwilliam Street, Mablethorpe. At Alford, in South Street, on May 8, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 138 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 46 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove while disqualified. Community Order made, as above. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Matthew Richardson, 19, of Gosport Road, Fareham, Hampshire. At Trusthorpe, in Sutton Road, on May 12, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.5 microgrammes per litre. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £392 fine. £85 costs. £157 victim surcharge. At Louth, in Newmarket, on September 6, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.3 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Thomas Skelton, 33, of Church Green Road, Fishtoft, Boston. At Boston, on October 27, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of nitrous oxide – a class C drug. No separate penalty. Nitrous oxide to be forfeited and destroyed.

SPEEDING:

Joshua Feetham, 27, of Old Gallamore Lane, Middle Rasen, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, in Lincoln Lane, on July 24, drove at a speed of 120mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £440 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

James Emery, 27, of Swallow Drive, Louth. At Wragby, on the A157, on August 24, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £565 fine. £226 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Robbie Fixter, 28, of Osborne Way, Horncastle. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on August 24, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £700 fine. £280 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Bethany MacCallum, 27, of Alexandra Park, Mablethorpe. At Maltby le Marsh, on April 15, stole cash to the value of £50 from an individual. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 60 hours. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Shane Tune, 40, of South Parade, Skegness. At Skegness, on November 19, stole alcohol to the value of £350.75 from Morrisons. £80 fine. £85 costs.

CASE RE-OPENED:

Gary Clifford, 62, of Main Street, Chapel Hill. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of speeding. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence imposed on October 16 set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Re-opened case – at West Ashby, in Main Street, on July 10, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £369 fine. £147 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 days. Driving record endorsed.