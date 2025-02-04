COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSAULT:

David Sylvester, 42, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on November 9, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them – two counts. Total of £100 compensation to pay. £140 fine. £85 costs. At Skegness, in Castleton Boulevard, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. No separate penalty.

Michael Law, 42, of Newbridge Lane, Covenham St Mary, Louth. At Louth, on October 31, committed common assault against an emergency worker, namely a police officer. £200 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. At Louth, in Mercer Row, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. No separate penalty. At Louth, on November 3, damaged a car belonging to an individual, with intent or through recklessness. £40 fine. £250 compensation to pay. At Louth, in Keddington Road, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. £120 fine.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dreiden King, 26, of Parsons Lane, Alford. At Utterby, on the A16, on or about November 7, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a throwing knife. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (non-residential): six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Defendant to be deprived of throwing knife

BURGLARY:

Luke Newark, 42, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on November 17, having entered a building, namely Superdrug, as a trespasser, stole perfumes to the value of £2,196. £100 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for four months. At Boston, on November 20, having entered a building, namely Superdrug, as a trespasser, stole perfumes to the value of £1,848. Committed to prison for four months as a consecutive term. Total custodial sentence: eight months. At Boston, on November 19, stole toiletries and washing products to the value of £50 from The Range. No separate penalty.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

COMMUNICATIONS:

Nathan Ellerby, 25, of St James Walk, Spilsby. At Skegness, on August 5, sent a message that conveyed a threat of serious harm, intending, or being reckless as to whether, an individual encountering the message would fear that the threat would be carried out. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on October 10, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Community Order made, as above. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Darren Moore, 54, of Main Road, Keal Cotes, Spilsby. At Spilsby, on August 7, destroyed a doorbell to the value of £80 belonging to an individual, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £80 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Rowson, 49, of Bull Ring, Horncastle. At Horncastle, in Wharf Lane, on November 4, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 96 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £583 fine. £85 costs. £373 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Aleksandr Kovaliov, 43, of Wormgate, Boston. At Boston, in Sluice Bridge, on November 16, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 100 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on November 23, drove a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 121 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Conditions as above. Disqualified from driving for 45 months. £85 costs.

Andrew Pridmore, 58, of Woodland Road, Kirton, Boston. At Kirton, in Station Road, on November 8, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 104 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Ernestas Sadauskas, 53, of Edinburgh Drive, Kirton, Boston. At Spalding, on the A151, on November 10, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 78 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. £408 fine. £85 costs. £163 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Hough, 47, of Manor Drive, Halton Holegate, Spilsby. At Spilsby, in Halton Road, on October 27, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 129 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. At Boston, on November 20, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on October 27, 2024. Committed to prison for two weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a consecutive term. Total custodial period: 10 weeks. Conditions as above.

Jasvinder Singh, 25, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on October 30, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres – legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £225 fine. £85 costs. £180 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £225 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Andrew Bowron, 44, of Bertha Street, Ferryhill, Durham. At Boston, in Marsh Lane, on July 4, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 111 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £600 fine. £85 costs. £240 victim surcharge.

Damien Wilkinson, 44, of Hopsedge Close, Shavington, Crewe, Cheshire East. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on June 6, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 129 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £440 fine. £85 costs. £126 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry Inns, 67, of Cooks Lock, Boston. At East Heckington, in Boston Road, on October 13, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for seven months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Zak Le-Gate, 24, of Christopher Road, Alford. At Alford, in Christopher Road, on November 5, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Mablethorpe, in Seaholme Road, on the same date, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. £80 fine.

Sammie Pagden, 31, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on August 12, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for six months. £660 fine. £85 costs. £264 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING:

Jack Hill, 22, of Home Close, Main Road, Thimbleby. At Horncastle, in Langton Hill, on May 17, drove a vehicle when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood was in excess of 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £144 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 18mcg per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 6.5mcg per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £40 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Bedford, 21, of Station Road, Helpringham, Sleaford. At Ingoldmells, in Walls Lane, on May 18, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood was in excess of 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 24mcg per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

George Howsam, 21, of Queen Street, Louth. At Louth, in Victoria Road, on May 27, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 7.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £525 fine. £85 costs. £210 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Sean Gregory, 26, of Vernon Road, Skegness. At Partney, on April 2, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

Thomas Skelton, 33, of Church Green Road, Fishtoft, Boston. At Skegness, on December 15, 2023, had in their possession 0.21g of ketamine – a class B drug. Ketamine to be forfeited and destroyed. £80 fine. £85 costs.

RESTRAINING ORDER BREACH:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen O'Reilly, 33, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on November 20, without reasonable excuse, made a phone call to an individual in breach of a restraining order made by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on November 14. Committed to prison for 10 months. Restraining Order varied to extend it by 12 months. £85 costs. At Skegness, on the same date, committed assault, occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for four months as a concurrent term.

SPEEDING:

Douglas Ager, 75, of Blackshots Lane, Grays, Thurrock. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on August 25, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £659 fine. £263 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Annabelle Bridgwater, 24, of Central Road, West Didsbury, Manchester. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, drove at a speed of 63mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £355 fine. £142 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Matthew Dudley, 44, of Marigolds, Deeping St James. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on August 25, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £347 fine. £138 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer McIntyre, 29, of Eastgate, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on October 3, stole two festive boxes, a candle, two bottles of wine to the value of £31 from Sainsbury's. At Sleaford, on October 4, stole five reed diffusers and a bottle of wine to the value of £54 from Sainsbury's. At Sleaford, on October 7, attempted to steal a candle Christmas gift set to the value of £20 from Sainsbury's. At Sleaford, on October 13, stole a bottle of wine to the value of £7.99 from Spar. At Sleaford, on October 31, stole two bottles of wine to the value of £14.98 from Spar. For each offence, conditional discharge of six months imposed. Compensation totalling £104.97 to pay.

Jordan Ansell, 30, of Jubilee Grove, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on August 26, stole food to the value of £86.75 from Co-op. £86.75 compensation to pay.