COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts ...

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Thomas Robertson, 32, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. At Boston, on March 21, damaged a mobile phone to the value of £170, with intent or through recklessness. £170 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

Tye Holmes-Parker, 25, of Sea Lane, Butterwick. At Swadlincote, Derbyshire, on July 10, damaged a window to the value of £222 belonging to My Space Housing Solutions, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of 18 months imposed. £222 compensation to pay. £26 victim surcharge. At Derby, on the same date, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated. Conditional discharge of 18 imposed. £100 compensation to pay. At Derby, on or about December 4, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on November 18. No separate penalty.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Calvin Harrison, 29, c/o Scarbrough Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness Urgent Care Unit, on April 13, damaged a glass screen to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. £200 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Galina Semetiene, 41, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on September 6, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 233 milligrammes in 100 millilitres of blood. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Keeley, 45, of Shore Road, Freiston, Boston. At Butterwick, in Church Road, on October 18, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 58 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £560 fine. £85 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Paris Watts-Clarke, 26, of Andrew Avenue, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, on November 17, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 72 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £250 fine. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

Martins Svitins, 38, of Harlaxton Road, Grantham. At Rippingale, in Fen Road, on November 23, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 63 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £570 fine. £85 costs. £228 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Thomas Whaley, 34, of Sunnymede Crescent, Askern, Doncaster. At Mablethorpe, in Church Road, on July 14, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 167 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Peter Laking, 41, of Keeling Street, North Somercotes. At Ludney, in Ludney Lane, on November 15, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove while disqualified. Community Order made, as above. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Alan Froggatt, 57, of Seagull Close, Kingston Upon Hull, Hull. At Burwell, on the A16, on November 15, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 66 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £461 fine. £85 costs. £184 victim surcharge.

Gracie Spurle, 21, of College Road, Cranwell, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Cornfield View, on November 23, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 84 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Daniel Butler, 27, of Hyacinth Way, Rushden, North Northamptonshire. At Skegness, in South Parade, on July 18, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. Disqualified from driving for eight months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Ionut Motog, 43, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on July 16, drove while disqualified. £666 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Drew Longbottom, 26, c/o HMP Hewell, Redditch, Worcestershire. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on July 6, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Committed to prison for 20 weeks. £154 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. £620 costs. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING:

Hayley Short, 24, of Barnes Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Grunnill Close, on May 29, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 114 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit. 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £200 fine. £85 costs.

Adam Rigley, 19, of Kirkby Lane, Kirkby on Bain, Woodhall Spa. At Tattershall, in Cromwell Place, on May 31, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 93 microgrammes per litre. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £354 fine. £85 costs. £283 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg £354 fine. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Artur Babasi, 43, of Portland Street, Boston. At Bicker, on the A17, on May 16, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 7.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING:

Erikas Anzelis, 42, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Boston, on the A1121 Boardsides, on October 5, drove at a speed of 110mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Driving record endorsed.

Tina Savory, 38, of Quinton Drive, Bradwell, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. At Butterwick to Haltoft End, on the A52, on August 16, drove at a speed of 71mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

James Hatzel, 27, of Howell Road, Heckington, Sleaford. At Heckington, in Sidebar Lane, on July 16, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £1,000 fine. £400 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

James Johnson, 24, of Heron Road, Wisbech. At Heckington, in Sidebar Lane, on July 16, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £800 fine. £320 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Rachel Green, 40, of Normanby Close, Bracebridge Heath, Lincoln. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on October 27, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £519 fine. £207 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Thomas Harrison, 24, of Main Road, Castle Carlton, Louth. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on November 3, drove at a speed of 57mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £531 fine. £212 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ian Matthews, 60, of Kingsline Close, Thorney, Peterborough. At Heckington, in Sidebar Lane, on July 16, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £276 fine. £110 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Daniel Richardson, 33, of Chesboule Lane, Gosberton Risegate, Spalding. At Heckington, in Sidebar Lane, on July 16, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lauren Robinson, 29, of Parker Close, Branston, Lincoln. At Metheringham, in Station Road, on September 30, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £636 fine. £254 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Liam Thomas, 40, of no fixed abode. At Sleaford, on December 6, stole an air fryer to the value of £150 from Tesco. £150 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for two weeks.

Thomas Dawson, 37, of no fixed abode. At Sleaford, on December 12, stole four box sets of perfume to an unknown value from Boots. Committed to prison for two weeks.

Nathan Stevenson, 31, of no fixed abode. At Sleaford, on or about December 12, stole two crates of Stella Artois to the value of £24 from Co-op. £24 compensation to pay. £40 fine. £85 costs.