COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

ASSAULT:

Martin Brinklow, 41, of Pear Tree Road, Kirton, Boston. At Boston, on August 17, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating. £162 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £65 victim surcharge.

Curtis Chapman, 31, of Abbotts Way, Louth. At Louth, on September 23, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating – two counts. For each offence, committed to prison for 26 weeks as concurrent terms. At Louth, on the same date, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a test in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence under the Road Traffic Act, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 39 months. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a consecutive term.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Kyle Masters, 23, of Field Drive, Swineshead, Boston. At Boston, on January 5, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 24 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £250 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty. No separate penalty.

Elton Medina, 38, of Dennett Close, Spilsby. At Spilsby, on January 10, committed assault by beating. £120 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Paul Abbott, 42, of North Road, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on October 20, committed assault by beating. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

Peter Green, 35, of Station Street, Boston. At Branston, on January 9, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. £250 compensation to pay.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Joshua Ferris, 25, of Honington Crescent, Welbourn, Lincoln. At Lincoln, on October 25, committed assault by beating – two counts. For each offence, £225 fine and compensation of £100 to pay. £85 costs. £180 victim surcharge.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Louis Campling, 26, of Queen Street, Horncastle. At Horncastle, on October 16, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 50 days. Kitchen knife to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

COMPUTER MISUSE:

Peter Shaw, 44, of Shearwater Close, Louth. At Louth, on November 21, 2023, caused a computer to perform a function with intent to secure unauthorised access to a program or data held in a computer or to enable any such access to be secured. £544 fine. £1,000 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £218 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Aaron Suggitt, 27, of Centenary Close, Mablethorpe. At Skegness, on August 24, damaged a window belonging to the complainant, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for two weeks. At Skegness, on the same date, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress. Committed to prison for two weeks as a concurrent term. At Skegness Police Station, on the same date, committed common assault against an emergency worker, namely a police officer. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a concurrent term. At Lincoln, on or about September 12, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on August 24. No separate penalty. At Skegness Police Station, on October 6, had in their possession a small quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. Committed to prison for two weeks as a concurrent term. At Skegness, on the same date, committed common assault against an emergency worker, namely a police officer – three counts. For each offence, committed to prison for eight weeks, with terms running concurrently. Total custodial sentence: eight weeks.

DOG DANGEROUSLY OUT OF CONTROL:

Kimberley Goddard, 33, of Aveland Close, Aslackby, Sleaford. At Aslackby, on February 12, 2024, were in charge of a dog, namely an adult Rottweiler dog, which was dangerously out of control and while so out of control injured a person. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Contingent Destruction Order made for dog (dog to be kept under proper control – court satisfied that the dog would not constitute a danger to public safety and the dog is not prohibited). £300 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Mark Ward, 41, of Hood Close, Sleaford. At Lincoln, in Rookery Lane, on February 8, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 126 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 50 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

Rolandas Vasiurevicius, 34, of Curlew Road, Wyberton, Boston. At Wyberton, in Tytton Lane East, on September 28, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 126 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £340 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 weeks. £85 costs. £136 victim surcharge.

Odeta Bertasiene, 46, of Chestnut Road, Fishtoft, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on January 5, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 48 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Nicola Peacher, 61, of Hurdman Way, Ingoldmells, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on January 6, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 85 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £400 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

Ricky Bierton, 41, of Festival Avenue, Ingoldmells, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on January 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 101 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement – period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Peter James, 64, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on December 13, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 76 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £50 fine.

Owen Mavhima, 37, of St Leodegars Close, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston, in Swineshead Road, on January 1, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Laura Doades, 38, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. At Spalding, on the A16, on December 26, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 76 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. £85 costs.

Devon Leman, 28, of Skegness Road, Wainfleet, Skegness. At Wainfleet, in Merrifield Road, on September 28, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 183 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Steven De Halle, 65, of Barnak Estate, Burgh le Marsh. At Burgh le Marsh, on December 27, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 70 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £800 fine. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. £85 costs. £320 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Alin-Cosmin Bacelan, 29, of West Street, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on December 1, drove while disqualified. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for four months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Lauren Grunnill, 34, of Holden Drive, Burgh le Marsh, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on May 19, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 192 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £146 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £650 costs. £57 victim surcharge.

Jusdinas Ingeleviclius, 40, of Hough Road, Walsall. At Boston, on the A1121 Sleaford Road, on July 28, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 33 microgrammes. Legal limit 10mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs.

Chris Tubb, 31, of Daisy Way, Louth. At Tetney, on the A16, on August 12, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £123 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £49 victim surcharge. At Tetney, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Ian Smiley-Carr, 39, of Hedgelands, Werrington, Peterborough. At West Ashby, on the A153 Main Street, on August 12, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £400 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Lee Ranshaw, 43, of Clarke Court, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston, on December 31, had in their possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. £80 fine. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, on the same date, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. £80 fine. £85 costs.

SPECIMEN:

Andrew Bevan, 42, of Pleasance Way, Manby, Louth. At Folkestone, in Kent, on July 18, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence under the Road Traffic Act, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £200 fine. Disqualified driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Luigi Ruggiero, 65, of Harper Garth, Thimbleby, Spilsby. At Horncastle, on December 21, stole a self-propelled petrol mower to the value of £249.99 from British Garden Centres. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. £85 costs. At Skegness, on the same date, stole bottles of alcohol to the value of £519 from Morrisons. Community Order made, as above. At Spilsby, on December 16, stole unknown items to the value of £122 from Sainsbury's. Community Order made, as above.

Joseph Fowler, 40, of West Street, Horncastle. At Rushden, in Northamptonshire, on November 6, stole items to the value of £65.65 from Coop. £80 fine. £65.65 compensation to pay.

John Wadsley, 36, of no fixed abode. At Sleaford, on February 6, stole nine bottles of Baileys to the value of £198 from Tesco. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £242 compensation to pay. At Sleaford, on the same date, stole household items and food to the value of £147.80 from Tesco. Community Order made, as above.

Daniel Gash, 34, of Newfield Road, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on December 17, stole three No7 grooming sets to the value of £186 from Boots. At Sleaford, on December 18, stole three No7 gift sets to the value of £186 from Boots. At Sleaford, on the same date, stole various food items to the value of £19.35 from Co-op Stores. At Lincoln, on January 31, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on January 10. For each offence, conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Compensation totalling £391.95 to pay.

Pauline Baker, 56, of Victoria Road, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, between July 25, 2024, and August 21, 2024, stole cash to the value of £2,000 from Mablethorpe Garden Outlet. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £2,000 compensation to pay.

Sarah-Jane Willcox, 45, of Kings Court, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, on September 24, stole a quantity of household items to the value of £80 from Coop. £80 compensation to pay. £40 fine.