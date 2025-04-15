COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ASSAULT:

Christopher Woods, 49, of Punchbowl Lane, Boston. At Boston, on August 9, committed assault by beating. £100 compensation to pay. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

Brian Greenfield, 49, of Hundleby Road, Spilsby. At Spilsby, on January 30, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating them. £200 fine. £100 compensation to pay. At Spilsby, on the same date, committed common assault against an emergency worker, namely a police constable. £200 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. At Spilsby, on the same date, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty. No separate penalty.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Jayden Greenfield, 18, of Hundleby Road, Spilsby. At Spilsby, on January 30, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. £120 fine. £100 compensation to pay. At Spilsby, on or about the same date, committed common assault against an emergency worker, namely a police officer. £80 fine. £50 compensation to pay. At Spilsby, on the same date, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty. No separate penalty.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Brennan Reilly, 30, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on January 21, damaged a glass panel to the value of £950 belonging to JD Sports, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £200 compensation to pay.

Robert Burns, 36, of Pocklington Way, Heckington, Sleaford. At Heckington, on January 27, damaged a car belonging to the complaint to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. £307 fine. £200 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £123 victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING:

Sam Davies, 19, of Alexandra Park, Mablethorpe. At Addlethorpe, on the A52, on January 23, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 50 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £415 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 weeks. £85 costs. £166 victim surcharge.

Levi Taylour, 30, of Tully Close, Bourne. At Sleaford, in London Road, on December 28, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 49 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 13 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Brandon Carlon, 21, of West Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on January 27, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Stuart Martin, 61, of The Square, Toynton All Saints, Spilsby. At Skegness, in Lumley Avenue, on September 7, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Alisdair Spenceley, 45, of South Street, Alford. At Mablethorpe, in The Strand, on September 8, drove when the proportion of the benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge.

Christopher Cook, 24, of Albany Road, Skegness. At Beverley, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, on the A164, on September 20, drove when the proportion of cannabis in blood equalled 9.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Jason Deakin, 35, of Oxford Street, Grantham. At Boston, in Artillery Row, on October 13, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 5.8 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Andrew Parker, 36, of Picksley Crescent, Holton le Clay, Grimsby. At Holton le Clay, in Louth Road, on September 29, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood was in excess of 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £80 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

William Brown, 37, of Ladysmith Road, Grimsby. At Ingoldmells, in Coronation Road, on September 13, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 134 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50 mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 7.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Michael Loveless, 40, of Templeway Close, Caythorpe. At Grantham, in East Avenue, on September 19, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 216 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge.

GRIEVOUS BODILY HARM:

Aaron Bishop, 22, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, West Northamptonshire. At McDonald's, Skegness, in Grand Parade, on March 31, 2024, unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a person. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 200 hours. £800 compensation to pay.

OFFENSIVE WEAPON:

Peter South, 54, of John Brown Close, Horncastle. At Horncastle, on October 14, possessed in a private place an offensive weapon, namely a samurai-style sword with a curved blade more than 50cm in length. £120 fine. Defendant to be deprived of sword. £85 costs. At Skegness, on October 29 and November 19, after a test revealed that a class A drug, namely cocaine, may be present in the defendant's body, failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether they were dependent upon or had a propensity to misuse a class A drug. For each offence, no separate penalty.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Luke Clifton, 30, of North Holme Road, Louth. At Louth, on September 14, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. At Louth, on October 12, had in their possession 4.92g of cocaine. For each offence, conditional discharge of six months imposed. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

SPEEDING:

Elliot Turner, 22, of Heath Road, Dunholme, Lincoln. Between Blankney and Harmston, on the A15, on September 4, drove at a speed of 102mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £830 fine. Disqualified from driving for 55 days. £110 costs. £332 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Sarah McCourt, 43, of Main Road, Quadring. At Spalding, on December 24, stole washing tablets to the value of £34.50 from Spar. At Spalding, on December 31, stole washing tablets to the value of £40.39 from B&M. At Spalding, on January 14, stole six jars of coffee to the value of £77.94 from B&M. Compensation sums of £34.50, £40.39 and £77.94 to pay.

Donna Ball, 58, of Broadbank, Louth. At Louth, on January 6, stole items to the value of £16.60 from Co-op. At Louth, on January 7, stole items to the value of £29.20 from Co-op. At Louth, on January 8, stole items to the value of £34.55 from Co-op. At Louth, on January 9, stole items to the value of £43.35 from Co-op. At Louth, on January 13, stole items to the value of £27.90 from Co-op. At Louth, on January 14, stole items to the value of £8.60 from Co-op. At Louth, on January 15, stole items to the value of £19.05 from Co-op. At Louth, on January 16, stole items to the value of £5.70 from Co-op. At Louth, on January 17, stole items to the value of £18 from Co-op. At Louth, on January 21, stole items to the value of £40.80 from Co-op. At Louth, on January 22, stole items to the value of £12.65 from Co-op. For each offence, conditional discharge of three months imposed. Compensation of £256.40 to pay.

Benjamin Holmes, 22, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on December 2, stole four boxes of beef joints from M&S Simply Food. At Skegness, on December 3, stole five boxes of fresh meat of an unknown value from M&S Simply Food. At Skegness, on December 11, stole three joints of ham to the value of £165 from M&S Simply Food. Between January 4 and 29, committed eight acts of shop theft in Lincoln – stealing cheese, baby and laundry products, alcohol, hot food products, meat and protein items, Creme Eggs, jars of coffee, or Fairy washing pods, to a combined value of £486.04 – at Sainsburys, Tesco, B&M, Co-op or Farm Foods. For each offence, committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months, with terms running concurrently to each other. Total custodial period: four months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £154 compensation to pay.