COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

George Brown, 27, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Skegness, between September 3 and 4, committed assault by beating. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

Christopher Nash, 36, of Glen Road, Loughborough, Leicestershire. At Butlins, Skegness, on February 7, committed assault by beating. £748 fine. £85 costs. £299 victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Lucy Sentance, 25, of Churchfields Road, Folkingham, Sleaford. At Folkingham, on February 28, committed assault by beating. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Henri Harness, 18, of Curtis Close, Horncastle. At Lincoln, on January 1, damaged fixtures and fittings to the value of £1,157 belonging to Travelodge, with intent or through recklessness. £457 compensation to pay. £80 fine. £32 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Kevin Dickinson, 59, of Rutland Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on August 18, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 143 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

George Bettridge, 29, of Wash Lane, Aslacton, Norwich. At Butlins, Skegness, on February 2, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 52 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

Graham Lunn, 52, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Spilsby, in Halton Road, on February 6, drove when the proportion of alcohol equalled 76 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 41 months. £85 costs.

Amos Stewart, 37, of Winchester Way, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Winchester Way, on December 24, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £484 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £194 victim surcharge.

Bartosz Nowak, 35, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, in Kingsway, on February 5, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

Gemma Kedzior, 42, of Blacksmiths Lane, Spilsby. At Spilsby, in Partney Road, on February 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 110 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

DRIVING DANGEROUSLY:

Vladislavs Skabars, 26, of Ward Crescent, Fishtoft, Boston. At Wyberton Fen, on the A1121 Boardsides, on February 5, drove dangerously. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Rodrigues Ferreira, 26, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on January 30, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for four months. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Sophie McEwen, 32, of Sea Dyke Way, Marshchapel. At Covenham St Mary, Louth, in Newbridge Road, on January 30, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for two months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Edward Dolan, 36, of London Road, Newark on Trent. At Sleaford, on the A15, on August 13, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £80 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs.

Gary Crossley, 34, of Southwaite Lane, Seacroft, Leeds. At Holdingham, on the A17, on October 12, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 168 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £80 fine. £85 costs.

DRUGS – POSSESSION:

Daniel Grodzicki, 38, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on January 25, had in their possession a small quantity of amphetamine and a small quantity of cannabis – both class B drugs. For each offence, conditional discharge for 12 months imposed. Amphetamine and cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

Rico Siddell, 21, of Wide Bargate, Boston. At Boston, on September 10, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

Luke Rowan, 20, of no fixed abode, Spilsby. At Alford, on December 13, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs.

DRUGS – SUPPLY:

Vygandas Bendaravicius, 31, of Fishtoft Road, Wyberton, Boston. At Peterborough, between February 1 and March 2, 2022, were concerned in the supplying of cannabis – a class B drug. At Peterborough, on March 1, 2022, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. For each offence, committed to prison for four months, suspended for 24 months, with terms running consecutively to each other. Total custodial period: eight months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 250 hours. Drugs and paraphernalia to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £187 victim surcharge.

IN CHARGE OF VEHICLE WHEN OVER LIMIT:

Callum Davis, 25, of Lincoln Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Clifford Road, on December 21, were in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 71 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £333 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. £85 costs. £133 victim surcharge.

INTIMATE PHOTOGRAPHS:

Zapryan Petrov, 46, of Laughton Road, Boston. In Lincolnshire, threatened to share photographs which showed, or appeared to show, another person, in an intimate state, intending or being reckless as to whether that person, or another person who knows that person, would fear that the threat would be carried out. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

James Wright, 43, of Gresley Road, Louth. At Louth, on October 17, stole meat, alcohol and confectionery to an unknown value from Co-operative. At Louth, on October 18, stole meat, alcohol and confectionery to the value of £25 from Co-operative. For each offence, conditional discharge of six months imposed. £25 compensation to pay.

Spencer Hughes, 36, of Wellington Way, Skegness. At Skegness, on January 21, stole six bottles of gin to the value of £120 from B&M. At Wetherby, Leeds, on February 2, stole a black Slazenger coat to the value of £30 from The Original Factory Shop. At Wetherby, Leeds, on February 3, stole various clothing articles to the value of £200 from The Original Factory Shop. At Wetherby, Leeds, on February 9, stole various food items to the value of £214.97 from Marks & Spencer. For each offence, committed to prison for four weeks, with terms running consecutively. Total custodial period: 16 weeks. Compensation totalling £564.97 to pay.

Angel Iliev, 21, of Main Ridge East, Boston. At Boston, on February 5, stole a pedal cycle to the value of £849.99 belonging to the complainant. £120 fine. £85 costs.

Nathan Stevenson, 31, of no fixed abode. At Sleaford, on February 24, stole three crates of beer to the value of £32.97 from Lidl. At Sleaford, on the same date, stole 18 blocks of cheese to the value of £97.20 from Tesco. At Sleaford, on the same date, stole sandwiches and other food items to the value of £20 from Tesco. At Sleaford, on the same date, stole steak to the value of £120.42 from Tesco. For each offence, committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, with terms running concurrently. Total custodial sentence: eight weeks. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Compensation totalling £270.59 to pay. At Sleaford, on February 13, in a public place, namely Carre Street, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​