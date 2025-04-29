COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire's magistates' courts ...

ASSAULT:

Cian McCann, 20, of Hoylake Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, on December 20, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating them. £100 compensation to pay. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on the same date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. No separate penalty.

Cory Evans, 27, of Waterside Leisure Park, Addlethorpe, Skegness. At Skegness, on December 25, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. £100 compensation to pay. £500 fine. £85 costs.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Matthew Pearson, 28, of Ruckland Avenue, Lincoln. At Boston, on August 22, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a nurse, by beating them. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £100 compensation to pay. At Boston, on the same date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby and those comments were homophobic – two counts. For each offence, no separate penalty.

Paige Maxey, 34, of West Street, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on January 20, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £50 compensation to pay. At Boston, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Miles Greenfield, 23, of Hundleby Road, Spilsby. At Spilsby, on February 28, 2024, damaged a vehicle to the value of £1,834 belonging to the complainant, with intent or through recklessness. Condition discharge of 12 months imposed. £500 compensation to pay.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Stuart Johnstone, 30, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in the Asda car park, in Lister Way, on December 14, drove when the proportion of alcohol in urine equalled 239 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 107mlg. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Ricky Holland, 36, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. At Holdingham, in Lincoln Road, on August 3, 2023, drove a vehicle while disqualified. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Disqualified from driving for nine months. At Holdingham, at McDonald's car park, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Lincoln, on September 27, 2023, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on August 3, 2023. Community Order made, as above.

Scott Pickworth, 46, of Brisbane Close, Skegness. At Burgh le Marsh, in Skegness Road, on December 12, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for three months. £85 costs. £132 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove at a speed of 40mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty.

Brandon Carlon, 21, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on January 20, drove while disqualified. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Disqualified from driving for five months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Simon Linger, 64, of Bladon Estate, Fishtoft, Boston. At Boston, on the A1121 Boardsides, on September 18, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 960 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 17 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Peter Laking, 41, of Keeling Street, North Somercotes, Louth. At Ludney, in Ludney Lane, on November 15, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 80 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also, drove when then the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 6.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Joshua Nelson, 26, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Sibsey, in Station Street, on November 4, drove when the proportion of ketamine in blood equalled more than 96 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 20mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 52 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Jamie Mullenger, 35, of Madely Close, Horncastle. At Tumby, on the A153, on October 29, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 217 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

HARASSMENT:

Grant Bourner, 32, of Main Road, New Bolingbroke, Boston. At Boston, between February 1, 2024, and April 30, 2024, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that they sent numerous emails to the complainant. £200 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Restraining Order made.

RESTRAINING ORDER BREACH:

Craig Franklin, 39, of Lancaster Avenue, Skegness. At Burgh le Marsh, on March 5, attended an address in breach of a Restraining Order imposed by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on February 17. £200 fine. £85 costs.

SPEEDING:

Alexander Upsall, 40, of Princes Street, Metheringham, Lincoln. At Heckington, on the B1395 Sidebar Lane, on September 28, drove at a speed of 76mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £576 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Potterhanworth, on the B1188, on August 12, drove at a speed of 61mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £192 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. £307 victim surcharge.

Liam Wickens, 26, of Fen Road, Billinghay, Lincoln. At Heckington, on the B1395 Sidebar Lane, on September 21, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £600 fine. Driving record endorsed by six points. £110 costs. £240 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Luigi Ruggiero, 65, of Harper Garth, Thimbleby, Horncastle. At Skegness, on December 13, stole an air fryer and sheepskin rug to the value of £52.98 from Home Bargains. £52.98 compensation to pay.

Shane Mabberley, 38, of Willowmere Park, Hawthorne Hill, Dogdyke. At Sleaford, on February 13, stole meat and cakes to the value of about £135 from Co-op. £67.50 compensation to pay.