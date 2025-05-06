COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

James Horan, 40, of School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight. At Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, on November 8, committed assault by beating. £100 compensation to pay. £135 fine. £400 costs. £54 victim surcharge. £400 costs. £54 victim surcharge.

Tyrone Collingwood, 38, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on March 15, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days . £75 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on the same date, stole groceries to a value of about £25 from Tesco. At Skegness, on March 14, stole clothing to an unknown value from The Original Factory Shop. For each offence, committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Total custodial sentence: eight weeks. Conditions as above.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

David Laughton, 41, of Grosvenor Mews, Billingborough, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on September 20, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them – two counts. At Sleaford, on the same date, used towards others threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. At Sleaford, before September 20, committed assault by beating. For each offence, Community Order made with Unpaid Work Requirement (100 hours). Compensation totalling £300 to pay. £400 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Jay Morton, 25, of Oakwood Glade, Holbeach. At Coningsby, in High Street, on February 17, 2024, committed assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

BURGLARY:

Saul Cranson, 23, c/o Skegness Probation Office. At Skegness, in Lumley Crescent, on October 1, having entered a building, namely a shed, as a trespasser, stole items from within. At Skegness, on October 25, stole washing pods valued at £54.97 from Home Bargains. At Skegness, on February 8, stole three bottles of gin of an unknown value from B&M. At Skegness, on the same date, stole chocolate of an unknown value from Co-operative. At Skegness, on February 14, stole meat to the value of £54 from Aldi. For each offence, Community Order made, with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non residential): up to 20 days. Compensation totalling £172.82 to pay.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Daniel Purvis, 29, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on February 22, damaged a window of unknown value belonging to Lumley Hotel, with intent or through recklessness. £400 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Garance Boularand, 45, of Wellington Road, Boston. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on March 1, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 78 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

Regina Calaca, 47, of Dennis Estate, Kirton. At Boston, in Nelson Way, on March 2, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Serghei Vataman, 32, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, on February 1, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 97 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Steffan Stanfield, 21, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, in South Street, on March 4, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 48 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £600 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £85 costs. £240 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty. For each offence, no separate penalty.

Emily Farrow, 32, of Haydock Way, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, in Queen Street, on March 1, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Simon Miller, 50, of Whitehall, Gosberton, Spalding. At Sleaford, in London Road, on March 1, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 84 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £400 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WITHOUT DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

Tiegan Simpkins, 27, of St Matthews Close, Skegness. At Skegness, in Beacon Park Drive, on August 16, caused serious injury to the complainant by driving a vehicle without due care and attention. Committed to prison for eight months, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 200 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Nicholas Fagan, 42, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, on February 23, had in their possession a quantity of crack cocaine – a class A drug. Crack cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £40 fine. £85 costs. In Lincolnshire, on March 13, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on February 23. No separate penalty.

PUBLIC ORDER:

Sam Fieldsend, 36, of Tinkle Street, Grimoldby, Louth. At Lincoln, on February 23, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Harry Clayton, 19, of Prince William Drive, Butterwick, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on February 4, drove at a speed of 80mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £450 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £110 costs. £180 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Stephen Johnson, 50, of Cecil Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on January 8, stole meat and washing products to the value of £68.10 from Cooperative. £68.10 compensation to pay. £60 fine. £150 prosecution costs. £24 victim surcharge.

Scott Cutts, 38, of Scarbrough Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on March 16, stole confectionery to the value of £12 from Spar. £12 compensation to pay. £40 fine.

UNLOADED AIR WEAPON IN PUBLIC:

Kane Evans, 37, of Harvey Kent Gardens, Bardney, Lincoln. At Bardney, on February 21, had with them in a public place, namely Norman Way, an unloaded air weapon, namely an air rifle. Community order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Order made to deprive defendant of air rifle. At Bardney, on the same date, used towards an employee of Lincolnshire Police, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. Community Order made, as above.