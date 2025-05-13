COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSAULT:

Martin O'Callaghan, 49, of Donington Road, Horbling, Sleaford. At Horbling, on July 23, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. £120 fine.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Dean Filby, 42, of Buckingham Close, Fishtoft, Boston. At Fishtoft, on December 6, damaged a window of a van belonging to the complainant, with intent or through recklessness. £250 compensation to pay. £200 fine.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Brown, 23, of Springfields, Tealby, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, in Linwood Road, on March 8, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 85 micrograms in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement: up to 120 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs.

Aaron Caller, 43, of Pius Avenue, North Hykeham, Lincoln. At Welton le Wold, Louth, on the A157, on March 6, drove then when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 52 micrograms in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £48 victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Hollie Joines, 39, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Wrangle, in Main Road, on March 8, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 42 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Samuel Dale, 32, of Coronation Road, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, in Mill Road, on March 15, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 67 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

DRIVING VEHICLE TAKEN WITHOUT CONSENT:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Smeaton, 38, of Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells. At Ingoldmells, on March 18, knowing that a vehicle had been taken without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, drove said vehicle. £1,000 fine. £85 costs. £400 victim surcharge. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on the same date, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 45 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and used a vehicle without insurance. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Zak Le-Gate, 24, of Christopher Road, Alford. At Alford, in Christopher Road, on November 5, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 24 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. Also, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for three years.

FRAUD:

Julius Avgul, 39, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, on March 1, committed fraud in that they dishonestly made a false representation, namely used a bank card in the name of the complainant when they had no authority to do so, intending to make a gain for themselves – four counts (goods to the value of £21.24 from Texaco; coffee to the value of £1.39 from McDonald's; an electricity top-up card to the value of £11.25 from Lincolnshire Co-op; and goods to the value of £17.43 from Texaco). At Boston, on February 9, stole laundry products to the value of £17.97 from One Beyond. At Boston, on March 2, stole washing products to the value of £15 from One Stop. At Boston, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of diamorphine (heroin) – a class A drug. At Boston, on March 17, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on March 8. For each offence, Community Order made, with non-residential Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (period to provide samples: six months) and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 20 days). Diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed. Compensation sums of £17.97 compensation and £15 compensation to pay.

HANDLING STOLEN GOODS:

Dean Dench, 33, of Albany Way, Skegness. At Skegness, on November 3, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely meat to the value of £147.91 belonging to M&S, by or for the benefit of themselves or another or dishonestly arranged to do so, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods. £147.91 compensation to pay.

OWNER OF DOG DANGEROUSLY OUT OF CONTROL:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia Sinclair, 69, of Cliff Close, Ruskington. At Sutton on Sea, on September 26, were the owner of a dog, namely a Labradoodle, which was dangerously out of control and while so out of control injured the complainant. Contingent destruction order made for dog (proper control). £500 compensation to pay. £200 fine.

POSSESSION OF A PROHIBITED WEAPON:

Mickey Jackson, 33, of Leicester Street, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on June 25, had in their possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of an electric shock. £120 fine. Defendant to be deprived of taser device. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. At Sleaford, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

SPECIMEN:

Jordan Kelly, 39, of Allenby Way, Skegness. At Skegness, on March 8,when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed a drink-driving or drug-driving offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £560 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £224 victim surcharge. At Skegness, in Algitha Road, on the same date, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and used a vehicle without insurance. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

THEFT:

Robert Marshall, 51, of Horncastle Road, Boston. At Boston, stole two cans of alcohol to the value of £6 from Morrisons Local. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed.