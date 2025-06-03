COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DRINK-DRIVING:

Roy Mutlow, 75, of Camelot Gardens, Fishtoft, Boston. At Boston, in Priory Road, on September 21, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £672 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £269 victim surcharge.

Jordan Maguire, 25, of Drainside South, Kirton, Boston. At Wainfleet St Mary, on the A52, on April 1,drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 58 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Josh Stocks, 31, of Greenwood Road, Peterborough. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on December 26, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and used a vehicle without insurance. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Zanis Vatulins, 35, of Thomas Middlecott Drive, Kirton, Boston. At Kirton, in Boston Road, on April 13, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 43 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £80 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. At Boston, in Wainfleet Road, on April 16, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 56 microgrammes in 100 milliliters. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs.

Scott Jardine, 51, of Trigo Close, Leicester. At Partney, on the A158, January 11, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 78 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and used a vehicle without insurance. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Benjamin Bennett, 35, of Dukeries Drive, Rotherham, Sheffield. At Horncastle, in Stanhope Road, on April 6, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 87 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyd Davies, 23, of Beaulieu Court, Eye, Peterborough. At Wyberton, on the A16, on March 6, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle on which a load was insecure/in a position likely to cause danger. No separate penalty.

Neilton De Oliveira Sousa, 55, of Henry Street, Wakefield. At Langton by Spilsby, in Sausthorpe Road, on May 6, 2024, drove while disqualified. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Beverley Kenny, 49, of Yarborough Road, Wyberton, Boston. At Kirton, in Station Road, on October 30, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 14 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. £80 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled more than 480 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lewis Cooling, 22, of Roston Drive, Hinckley, Leicestershire. At Northfield, Louth, in Grimsby Road, on December 13, drove when the proportion of ketamine in blood equalled 192 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 20mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £708 fine. £85 costs. £283 victim surcharge.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Riley, 48, of Bawtry Road, Everton, Doncaster. At Owersby Moor, Market Rasen, on the A46, on February 27, 2024, caused serious injury by driving a vehicle without due care and attention. Committed to prison for eight months, suspended for two years. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 50 days. Disqualified from driving for five years. £85 costs. £187 victim surcharge.

HANDLING STOLEN GOODS:

Dwayne Pillin, 40, of Lincoln Road, Horncastle. At Leicester, on August 17, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a motorhome of a value unknown, belonging to the complainant, by or for the benefit of another, or dishonestly arranged so to do, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 180 hours. £300 compensation to pay.

THEFT:

Steven Slezak, 50, of no fixed abode, Skegness. At Coningsby, on December 23, 2024, stole meat products to the value of £135.10 from Co-op. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) - period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £50 fine. At Coningsby, on January 3, 2025, stole household items to the value of £139.65 from Co-op. At Grantham, on January 9, 2025, stole meat products to the value of £49.38 from Aldi. At Grantham, on January 23, 2025, stole laundry products of an unknown value from Heron Foods. For each offence, Community Order made, as above. Compensation totalling £163 to pay. At Lincoln, on March 21, 2025, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail on February 21, 2025. No separate penalty.

Florentina Alexandru, 26, of Byron Street, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. At Sleaford, on January 22, stole beauty products to the value of £277 from Tesco. At Sleaford, on January 29, stole beauty products to the value of £80 from Tesco. At Sleaford, on February 17, stole luxury chocolates to the value of £233.25 from Tesco. At Sleaford, on March 11, stole beauty products to the value of £410.50 from Tesco. At Sleaford, on March 17, stole coffee and beauty products to the value of £80 from Tesco. For each offence Community Order made, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Compensation totalling £1,000.75 to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Noddings, 44, of no fixed abode. At Sleaford, on February 25, stole three t-shirts to the value of £60 from Boyes. £60 compensation to pay.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Mark Garrill, 50, of Station Road, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on March 7, used towards the complainant threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence, and the offence was racially aggravated. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £50 compensation to pay. £120 fine. £114 victim surcharge.