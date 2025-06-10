COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Jonathan Cartwright, 52, of Cliff Road, Saxby, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, on October 28, committed assault by beating. Six-month conditional discharge imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE:

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Sam Beaver, 20, of Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, on April 12, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Defendant to be deprived of lock knife.

BURGLARY:

Nathan Colton, 31, c/o Wheelwright Court, Anwick, Sleaford. At Lincoln, in Croft Street, on October 21, entered a dwelling as a trespasser and stole therein tobacco and tobacco products of an unknown value. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Restraining Order made.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Martin Thorn-Blackham, 34, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, On April 1, damaged a window of a marked police vehicle to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. £80 fine. £45 compensation to pay. £85 costs. At Boston, on April 16, failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Boston Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on April 1. Detention until court rises (detention deemed served). At Boston, on April 9, damaged a fence to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. £40 fine. Restraining Order made. £44 victim surcharge.

Laura Doades, 39, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston, on February 11, broke a glass panel in front of The Moon Under Water pub belonging to Wetherspoons to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

Paul Harvey, 37, of Parsons Drive, Boston. At Boston, on May 9, 2024, damaged a telegraph pole to the value of £8,000 belonging to Netomnia, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £1,500 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Donna Allen, 50, of Tavern Way, Willoughby, Alford. At Alford, in Market Place, on January 11, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 82 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £100 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Joshua Marshall, 26, of Wellington Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Martin Way, on April 4, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 49 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £250 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

Robert Curtis, 31, of Welland Park Road, Market Harborough, Leicestershire. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, on April 5, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 71 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £75 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £75 fine. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Rosie Foster, 26, of Macauley Drive, Leadenham. At Lincoln, at McDonald's, in Ruston Way, on April 8, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 74 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Josh Allenby, 21, of Allenby Close, Fotherby, Louth. At Fotherby, in Louth Road, on April 11, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 54 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Lucy McNamee, 26, of Leys Court, Sutton Road, Trusthorpe. At Sutton On Sea, in Trusthorpe Road, on April 13, drove when the proportion of alcohol equalled 52 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for three months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Karl Wheatley, 50, of North Road, Sleaford. At Lincoln, in High Street, on April 12, drove with the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 104 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Disqualified from driving for four years. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Lorraine Ladner, 63, of The Graylings, Boston. At Wyberton, in Westend Road, on February 6, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 7.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for three years. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Shane Chrimes, 25, of Station Road, Theddlethorpe, Mablethorpe. At Theddlethorpe, in Kent Avenue, on November 12, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 5.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Bradley Barker, 32, of Station Road, Tumby Woodside, Boston. At West Ashby, on the A153 Louth Road, on November 17, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled 190 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 3.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also, drove at a speed exceeding the 60mph limit (93mph). £120 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Gareth Jackson, 45, of Blenheim Close, Louth. At Louth, in Wood Lane, on January 1, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 7.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Elson Williams, 67, of Archdale, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road, on November 18, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 2.3 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRUGS – POSSESSION:

Richard Hall, 50, of Cranwell Close, Skegness. At Skegness, on September 19, had in their possession 6.3g of diamorphine – a class A drug. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for six months. Diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

Daniel Dickie, 37, of Finlay Street, Liverpool. At Ingoldmells, on January 24, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £120 fine. Also, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

Curtis Streeton, 21, of Morris Gardens, Skegness. At Skegness, on the A52, on February 25, drove without due care and attention. £484 fine. Disqualified from driving for four months. £110 costs. £194 victim surcharge. Also, drove at a speed of 90mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

HARASSMENT:

Robert Jackson, 49, of Main Road, Friskney. In Lincolnshire, between June 10, and October 18, 2024, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to stalking and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that they sent numerous emails. £1,242 fine. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £497 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

Victoria Devlin, 29, of Heckington Road, Heckington. At Boston, on March 25, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed a drink-driving or drug-driving offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement – period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £40 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Vladimirs Aleksandrovs, 48, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, on April 6, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed a drink-driving or drug-driving offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Carl Sutton, 37, of Queen Street, Horncastle. At Spilsby, on the A16 Partney Road, on October 22, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. Fine £120. Driving record endorsed with six points. £110 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Robert Marshall, 51, of Horncastle Road, Boston. At Boston, on April 21, stole two cans of Loko Blue to the value of £6.90 from Morrisons. At Boston, on April 22, stole four cans of WKD Blue to the value of £13.80 from Morrisons. At Boston, on April 23, stole Loko Blue vodka drinks to the value of £6.90 from Morrisons. At Boston, between April 21 and 23, without reasonable excuse, entered a premises, namely Morrisons, in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order made by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on February 10 – three counts. For each offence, committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months. £20.70 compensation to pay.