COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Richard Payne, 38, of Tytton Court, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston, on February 26, committed assault by beating. Community Order made (Conditions: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days). £50 fine. £100 compensation to pay. At Boston, on the same date, destroyed a plastic office screen and computer screen to an unknown value belonging to Boston Borough Council, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made (as above).

CRIMINAL BEHAVIOUR ORDER BREACH:

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Leanne Thornton, 42, of Lowgate, Gosberton, Spalding. At Spalding, on May 15, entered Hall Place in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order made on September 24. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months. At Spalding, on the same date, damaged a window to the value of £500 belonging to a business, with intent or recklessness. £500 compensation to pay. At Spalding, on the same date, stole a tuna baguette to the value of £3.60 from Greggs. Compensation of £3.60 to pay.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Michelle Andrews, 60, of The Green, Heckington, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on the B1394, on May 3, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Kasjan Dakkak, 32, of Dove Street, Nottingham. At Braceby, in Haceby Road, on May 5, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 84 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £443 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £177 victim surcharge. At Braceby, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis and cannabis resin – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis and cannabis resin to be forfeited and destroyed.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Simon Sanderson, 29, of Mariners Arms Flats, Keadby, Scunthorpe. At Chapel St Leonards, in Trunch lane, on April 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 milliliters. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made (Conditions: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days). £80 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. At Chapel St Leonards, at Happy Days Holiday Homes, on the same date, with intent to cause members of the public harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing those persons or another harassment, alarm or distress. Community Order made (as above). £50 compensation to pay. At Chapel St Leonards, on the same date, were found drunk in a highway, namely Trunch Lane, while having the charge of a child under the age of seven years. Community Order made (as above).

Lyndsey Scott, 35, of Westlands Avenue, Tetney, Grimsby. At Tetney, in North End Crescent, on June 19, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 192 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg.

Community Order made (Condition: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days). Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Also, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to property forming part of the land on which the road was situated or land adjacent to it, namely a building, failed to stop. Community Order made (as above). £100 fine. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Lorraine Gibb, 42, of Brookside Close, Ruskington, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Pride Parkway, on May 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 43 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg.

£120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Ian Walker, 51, of Reynard Street, Spilsby. At Nettleham, in Sudbrooke Lane, on January 29, drove while disqualified. Community Order made (Conditions: Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours). Disqualified from driving for 13 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Drew Hammond, 32, of Manor Drive, Great Gonerby, Grantham. At Sleaford, on the A17, on December 9, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 2.2 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £80 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Paul Smith, 19, of Latchford House, Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, in South Parade, on January 4, drove when the proportion of delta-9-hydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 12 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Danielle Armstrong, 34, of Parsons Lane, Alford. At Lincoln, in St Catherines Road, on December 18, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled more than 39 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

MAKING OFF WITHOUT PAYMENT:

John Spark, 37, of Priory Road, Wellingborough, North Northamptonshire. At Alford, on March 19, knowing that payment for goods supplied, namely diesel, was required or expected from them, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £80. £80 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Mohammed Ismael Mauo-Oud Adbib, 34, of Castle Terrace, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on November 19, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

Nyall Hall, 33, of Church Street, Heckington, Sleaford. At Heckington, in Church Street, on July 5, 2024, had in their possession 100 packets of cannabis-infused edible sweets – a class B drug. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £25 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

John Jestin, 59, of Cliff Road, Spridlington, Market Rasen. At Grantham, on February 27, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed a drink-driving or drug-driving offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Andrew Ferguson, 45, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Lincoln, on April 7, stole meat to the value of £95 from Aldi. At Louth, between April 18 and May 6, committed 15 further acts of shoplifting. Businesses affected were: Coop, Morrisons, Yorkshire Trading Company, and Heron Foods. Items taken (where known) were: dishwasher tablets, sauces and spices, Heinz sauce, knives, cheese, jars of coffee, alcohol, meat, and washing powder. Total value of goods taken (where known) was: £498.76-£538.76. For each offence, committed to prison for 18 weeks, with all terms running concurrently. Compensation totalling £791.08 to pay. Criminal Behaviour Order made. Defendant must not enter any retail premises in East Lindsey, except for Aldi, in Louth, and Lincolnshire Co-op Pharmacy, in Eastgate, Louth, and any retail premises in Lincoln, except for Lincolnshire Co-op, in Monks Road, and Lincolnshire Co-op Monks Road Pharmacy. Duration of order: two years. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on March 26, 2025, for 16 counts of shoplifting. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences. Original offences all committed in Lincoln, between February 23, and March 25, involving goods with a combined value of £1,126.75. For each offence, suspended sentence of 18 weeks implemented, with all terms but one running concurrently. Total custodial period: 36 weeks.

Luke Stubbings, 27, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on May 10, stole chocolate to the value of £31.50 from One Stop. At Boston, on May 11, stole washing products to the value of £50 from One Stop. At Boston, on May 13, stole washing products to the value of £50 from One Stop. At Boston, on May 15, stole meat products to the value of £109.10 from One Stop. For each offence, committed to prison for two weeks, suspended for 12 months, with terms running consecutively. Total custodial period: eight weeks. Conditions: Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months; and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £240.60 compensation to pay. Conviction of an offence while a community order made by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on May 6 for an offence of shoplifting was in force. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. Community Order made on May 6 revoked. Original offence: at Boston, on May 5, stole coffee to the value of £80 from Morrisons. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months (Conditions as above).