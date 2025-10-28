COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT:

Gareth Hamlet, 37, of Canklow Road, Canklow, Rotherham. At Ingoldmells, on August 2, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty. £100 compensation to pay. Also, wilfully obstructed constables in the execution of their duty. £200 fine.

Melissa Morley, 31, of George Street, Mablethorpe. At Skegness, on April 13, 2024, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Jack Lambert, 32, of Gladstone Road, Scarborough. At Tattershall, on May 18, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. £1,500 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for 30 months. £85 costs.

Keith Houghton, 79, of Frieston Heath Lane, Caythorpe, Grantham. At Leasingham, Sleaford, on February 23, committed assault by beating. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

Natasha Pearce, 36, of Thompson Close, Skegness. In Leicestershire, on February 22, committed assault by beating – two counts. For each offence, Community Order made with Alcohol Treatment Requirement (period of treatment: six months) and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 40 days). £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Paul Tommis, 45, of Walker Drive, Bradford. At Sutton on Sea, on March 16, damaged a game machine to an unknown value belonging to a B&B, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

DOG DANGEROUSLY OUT OF CONTROL:

Stephen Gleaves, 65, of Psalter Lane, Skendleby Psalter. At Skendleby Psalter, on June 13, were the owner of a dog, namely a Cairn Terrier, which was dangerously out of control and while so out of control injured a person. Contingent destruction order made for dog (proper control). £50 compensation to pay. £320 fine.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Ainis Aleksejevs, 41, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, in Witham Place, on May 2, drove when the proportion of alcohol in urine equalled 182 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 107mlg. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Samantha Schaffarczyk, 44, of Grand Sluice Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on July 19, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 42 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg.

£120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. At Nettleham, on April 17, when required, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Points disqualification. Disqualification period: six months. Notional penalty points: six. No separate penalty.

Nathan Gladwell, 35, of Union Street, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, in Linwood Road, on August 22, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 81 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, driving record endorsed and no separate penalty.

Mark Whiley, 62, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Ingoldmells, in Chapel Road, on August 23, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 40 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Karina Smith, 33, of Chester Road, Doncaster. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on July 3, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Damien Kerman, 30, of Burghley Road, Scunthorpe. At Chapel St Leonards, in the Golden Palm Resort car park, on March 12, drove while disqualified. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove without due care and attention. For each offence, driving record endorsed and no separate penalty.

Md Miah, 34, of Ryton Road, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on June 26, drove while disqualified. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Ian Jarvis, 50, of South Road, Chapel St Leonards. At Chapel St Leonards, in Draycott Way, on July 27, drove while disqualified. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for eight months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Lisa Shinn, 54, of The Wong, Horncastle. At Horncastle, in Boston Road, on May 27, drove when the proportion of amphetamine in blood equalled 279 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 250mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Daniel Marsden, 41, of Godfrey's Court, Worksop, Nottinghamshire. At Burgh le Marsh, in Skegness Road, on March 27, drove a vehicle (a motorcycle) when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 7.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. At Burgh le Marsh, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. No separate penalty. At Burgh le Marsh, on March 6, fraudulently used a registration mark. £80 fine.

Frederick Buswell, 57, of Frisby Road, Leicester. At Skegness, in the McDonald's car park, in Grand Parade, on May 11, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 3.2 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Martin Rabbit, 32, of Fenny Copse Lane, Quorn, Loughborough, Leicestershire. At Langton by Wragby, on the A158 Main Road, June 29, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 5.6 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 91 milligrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kelly Quinn, 35, of Mill View Close, Ingoldmells. At Partney, on the A16, on May 24, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £100 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 3.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £100 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

HARE COURSING:

Hughie Doherty, 43, of Caravan Site, Irchester, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. At Burgh le Marsh, on February 5, entered private land belonging to another person with the intention of using a dog to pursue a hare. Criminal Behaviour Order made – duration of order: 10 years. £792 fine. £400 costs. £317 victim surcharge.

IN CHARGE OVER VEHICLE WHILE OVER LIMIT:

Ashley Butler, 28, of Hospital Lane, Boston. At Boston, in St Leonard Close, on August 10, were in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £400 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

KNIFE IN PUBLIC:

Daniel Costea, 39, of Trafalgar Street, Boston. At Grantham, in the Asda car park, on August 12, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a utility knife. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Defendant to be deprived of knife. At Grantham, on the same date, stole various goods to the value of £595.67 from Asda. Community Order made, as above. At Grantham, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Community Order made, as above. £200 compensation to pay. At Grantham, in the Asda car park, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed with five points. No separate penalty

SPEEDING:

Andrew Fleming, 55, of Oldstead Avenue, Kingston Upon Hull. At West Ashby, on A153 Main Street, on July 9, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £500 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £110 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Daniela Dimitrova, 31, of Main Ridge East, Boston. At Boston, on July 17, stole a bicycle to the value of £410. £410 compensation to pay.

Scott Cutts, 39, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on June 5, stole coffee and washing items to the value of £67 from Co-op. £67 compensation to pay.