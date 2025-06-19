Driver faces ‘long jail sentence’ for causing deaths of two teens

Lincoln Crown Court.

A woman faces a "very long jail sentence" after she admitted causing the deaths of two Lincolnshire teenagers by dangerous driving.

Natasha Allarakhia, 35, also pleaded guilty to a third charge of causing serious injury to a passenger by dangerous driving.

It follows the deaths of two teenagers on the A17 following a collision at North Rauceby, on June 20 last year.

William Ray, 17, and 18 year-old Eddie Shore died after the Ford Fiesta they were in was involved in a collision with an Audi Q2 car.

Two other passengers in the car suffered injuries and were taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

At the time of the collision, police said the occupants of the Audi sustained minor injuries.

Allarakhia, of Turner Crescent, Norwich, this appeared on Thursday June 12 at Lincoln Crown Court and spoke to confirm her name and date of birth, and wept as she pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of William Ray on June 21 and Eddie Shore on June 22 by dangerous driving.

Allarakhia also admitted a third charge of causing serious injury to a passenger on June 20.

David Eager, prosecuting, asked for sentence to be adjourned so victim impact statements could be taken from the family and friends of the two teenagers.

"There are people who want to speak about these two young men and how this has affected them," Mr Eager said.

Edward Renvoize, defending Allarakhia, said his client appreciated that a "very long prison sentence" was inevitable but asked for her bail to be extended until the sentence date.

Mr Renvoize told the court: "There are children involved."

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight agreed to the request and adjourned sentence until August 18 after asking for a pre-sentence report on Allarakhia.

But the judge told Allarakhia: "This has to be a very long sentence."

Judge Sjolin Knight explained: "You have pleaded guilty to three serious offences that arise out of one piece of conduct.

"You know what the outcome will be."

Allarakhia was also made the subject of an interim driving ban.