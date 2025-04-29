Driver gets suspended jail sentence for perverting justice.

Lincoln Crown Court

A Lincolnshire motorist who falsified a doctor's letter on his computer after he was stopped for drug-driving has been given a suspended jail sentence and fined £5,000.

Sam Beck, 29, of Front Street, Dunston, admitted a charge of perverting the course of public justice after altering the letter to show that he had been prescribed medical cannabis at the time he was caught driving.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Beck had been charged with drug-driving after he provided a positive roadside test in 2023.

Sam Lowne, prosecuting, said when the case was sent to court in October 2023 Beck claimed to have a legitimate medical reason for being prescribed cannabis and the case was adjourned for him to provide evidence.

Mr Lowne told the court Beck later contacted the Crown Prosecution Service to ask if the case had been "dropped yet" and then provided a letter from a doctor which appeared to confirm he had been prescribed medical cannabis.

Checks with the doctor showed the date of the letter had been altered after Beck applied for a medical prescription of cannabis.

Neil Sands, mitigating, said Beck made "full and frank" admissions to the police when he was confronted with the evidence and admitted altering the letter on his home computer.

Mr Sands told the court Beck held a responsible job and "had done everything possible" to turn his life around and avoid a jail sentence.

Passing sentence on Thursday (April 24) Recorder Adrian Jack told Beck perverting the course of public justice was always a serious matter and said the impact of his actions "was small, but not minimal.

But Recorder Jack said he was satisfied Beck was suitable for rehabilitation and could work with the Probation Service.

Beck was sentenced to four months imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

He was also fined £5,000 and must complete up to 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.