Drug dealer caught in Sleaford jailed for two years

Kevin Bushi. Photo: Lincs Police

A man who was caught dealing Class A drugs when stopped by an officer on patrol has now been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police say PC Sarah Kennedy was on patrol when she saw the man sitting in the driver’s seat of a blue Mazda parked in The Hub car park, in Sleaford, at 2.20pm on Sunday July 31 back in 2022.

Kevin Bushi, 21, of Empire Parade in Edmonton, Enfield, had spotted the marked police van and quickly left his own car and ran away from the car park, according to evidence given by the force. PC Kennedy pursued him and detained him on the East Banks footpath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bushi admitted having some Class A drugs on him for what he claimed was personal use, said a police spokesperson.

However, the evidence found on him told a different story. “During her search, PC Kennedy found £140 in £10 notes in the inner zipped pocket of his jogging bottoms, and two medium sealable bags which contained 39 smaller so-called ‘deal bags’ with a white rock powder,” say police.

This powder was later confirmed to be cocaine. He was also in possession of a mobile phone.

At 2.40pm that day, Bushi was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A with intent to supply, and a short time later was further arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force says: “He protested this, claiming that he wasn’t driving and, instead, ‘I was eating my KFC’. Our officers continued to dig while they investigated his case and found footage from KFC’s drive through which showed him in the driver’s seat collecting his order. He was charged with driving whilst disqualified and given points and a fine at the time, while the investigation into the drugs continued.

“Bushi claimed the drugs were for friends to take at a rave, and they had all chipped in the cash to buy them.”

But they added: “We continued to build our case and brought in a drugs expert witness. He refuted Bushi’s claim, saying that in his professional opinion, the amount found on him was too much for personal possession for either him or the wider group he claimed to have bought it for.”

Bushi appeared in court on May 29 last year to face a charge of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and yesterday (Thursday, February 20) he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, and was ordered to pay a court surcharge of £228.