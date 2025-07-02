Family tribute to lorry driver killed in collision with van

Laurence Webb.

The family of a lorry driver who died in a collision with a van on the A17 have released a tribute to him after the conclusion of the inquest into his death.

Laurence John Webb, 69, died on January 10 this year on the A17 at Brant Broughton as a consequence of injuries sustained in a road traffic collision.

An inquest at Lincoln on June 30 heard Mr Webb, of Burgh Castle, Great Yarmouth, was driving a light goods vehicle which was towing a tri-axle tanker trailer, travelling eastbound along the A17 Newark to Sleaford Road.

Jayne Wilkes, Area Coroner for Greater Lincolnshire, heard that a Ford transit van coming in the opposite direction crossed into his path on the eastbound lane of the A17. Despite his responsive and extensive

emergency braking, there was a collision between the van and his vehicle which caused significant damage to the cab of his lorry.

The inquest heard that he was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of his severe injuries to his body and spine.

The coroner stated that although he took evasive action, there was nothing he could have done to avoid the collision, and on the balance of probabilities the cause of the accident was as a consequence of the actions of the other driver.”

The coroner concluded that Mr Webb’s death was as a result of the crash.

Following the conclusion of the inquest, Laurence’s brother paid tribute in a statement: “My big brother Lol lit up a room when he walked in, he was the beating heart of our very large family and the head of our family for 33 years.”

Married to Karen, he was the father of four children, as well as three grandchildren, had four brothers and 12 nieces and nephews as well as being a friend to hundreds.

“He was our go to man for advice, help, whenever needed, he was there. Lol was outgoing, a comedian, and a proud family man who worked hard his whole life to provide the best for his kids.

“Lol was a professional driver who loved being on the road, loved working and took his responsibilities behind the wheel with upmost seriousness. Unfortunately, he didn’t get a chance to enjoy his hard-earned retirement, but we find only a small part of peace in knowing he lived a life overflowing of love; spent holidaying with his dear wife and family, spending time surrounded by loved ones and being our rock.”

He commented: “January 10, 2025 was the worst day of our lives, our precious and beloved Lol was gone without any opportunity to say thank you and goodbye to a man so loved and so integral to our lives. As a family, we have never experienced such ineffable grief, words truly fail us when trying to describe the devastation we will live with, forever.

“The circumstances of this collision were so needless and unnecessary and have robbed us of a dearly loved husband, brother, father and grandfather. The ongoing impact and trauma that we continue to feel is impossible to describe; the lack of his physical presence at his son’s upcoming wedding and future family engagements will be so keenly felt.

“Our loss is the world’s loss; Lol was a man loved by anyone and everyone he crossed paths with. We must now try and find peace in our stories, memories and pictures, as this is all we have left.”