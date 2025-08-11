Former Sleaford area pub owner jailed for rape and murder of ex-partner

James Cartwright. Photo: Surrey Police

A former Sleaford area pub owner who raped and murdered his ex-partner then claimed she died by falling out of bed has been jailed for a minimum of 28 years.

James Cartwright, 61, of no fixed address, formerly of Axminster in Devon, was found guilty by a jury and convicted on Thursday, July 31, following a three-and-a-half-week trial.

Cartwright had formerly lived in Ruskington and been the proprietor of the Tally Ho Inn in Aswarby, near Sleaford, from 2004-2006.

At sentencing, he was handed a life sentence with a minimum of 28 years for the murder and nine years for the rape of ex-fiancee Samantha Mickleburgh, to run concurrently.

Samantha Mickleburgh. Photo supplied

He was found not guilty of a third charge of controlling and coercive behaviour on Friday August 8 at Guildford Crown Court.

According to Surrey Police, the jury heard how Samantha, 54, also from Axminster in Devon, had accompanied Cartwright to the Pennyhill Park Hotel and Spa in Surrey in April 2024 for his 60th birthday, as she had promised him she would and she believed he had nobody else to go with.

Samantha, who had ended the relationship and was looking to move on with her life after this final compassionate act, was instead raped and strangled by Cartwright in the early hours of April 14, said Surrey Police in a statement released following the trial.

Police say they were were first alerted when Cartwright himself rang 999 and claimed that he had woken up to Samantha dead in the room. He claimed to responding paramedics and police officers that she had fallen over at some point in the night implying that might be the cause of death, however a subsequent forensic postmortem discovered that Samantha had sustained several injuries including a fractured skull and signs of strangulation of her neck.

Cartwright was subsequently arrested for murder on April 19 2024, according to Surrey Police

Throughout the investigation and trial, Cartwright maintained his innocence, despite not providing any other explanation for Samantha’s fatal injuries.

Police added that during the trial the jury also heard how he had a history of obsessive behaviour towards Samantha and when she had ended the relationship his behaviour took on an even more frightening turn, including turning up at her house uninvited and mowing her lawn, sitting outside the house for extended periods of time and bombarding her with phone calls and messages.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Debbie Birch said after the sentencing: “Firstly, I would like to say that our thoughts and condolences remain with Samantha’s friends and family at this extremely difficult time.

“Through our extensive investigation into her death, we got to know Samantha’s character well and what stood out was the overwhelming sense from her loved ones that she was an extremely kind, thoughtful and compassionate person. She had felt guilty about ending her relationship with Cartwright and she had always followed through on her promises - this trip was meant to be one last kindness before she moved on with her life.

“Tragically, Cartwright ensured that she was never able to do this. His control and possessiveness meant he couldn’t bear to let her go, despite having another girlfriend at the time. He callously murdered her and has never admitted responsibility or shown any remorse, but the jury saw him for what he is and has found him guilty.”

Also commenting after the hearing, Senior Prosecutor Moses Koroma from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “As soon as he called 999, Cartwright started to weave his web of lies, telling police that Samantha had asked him to move back in and they were due to get married a few months later. “A very different picture emerged of their relationship from conversations Samantha had with friends and family about their life behind closed doors.”

Samantha’s family also paid tribute to her, saying: “She truly was the best of us, the kindest light in all our lives and the hole left behind is one of such severe magnitude we will likely never escape it.”

They added: “Samantha wouldn’t want to be known as a victim. She would want to be known for her passion for life, her class and beautiful style, her honesty, integrity, strength and dedication to all who knew her.

“We continue to ask for privacy as we navigate what it means to live in a world without Samantha and her incredible personality and love.”