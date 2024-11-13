HGV driver faces retrial for hay bale death of Market Rasen motorist
The collision involving a Land Rover Discovery and a Scania Lorry being driven by Matthew Weaver, 42, happened on the A15 near the Wragby Road roundabout at about 12.20pm on Monday, March 14.
The 39-year-old driver of the Land Rover Discovery, Brad Watson, from Rand, near Market Rasen, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Weaver, of Tattenhall Road, Chester, was charged with causing the death of Mr Watson by dangerous driving and went on trial at Lincoln Crown Court after he denied the offence.
But a jury failed to reach a verdict on the charge after deliberating for more than seven hours.
The trial judge, Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight, thanked the jury for their careful consideration and discharged them from reaching a verdict in the case
Judge Sjolin Knight gave the Crown Prosecution Service three weeks to decide if they will pursue a second trial against Mr Weaver.
The case was adjourned for a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 19 December and Mr Weaver was granted bail.