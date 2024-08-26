Horncastle woman, 26, denies causing death of motorcyclist in road crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 26-year-old woman from Horncastle has denied causing the death of a motorcyclist in a crash near Coningsby.

Danielle Barrett, of Steadman Court, appeared at a hearing held at Lincoln Crown Court. She pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The crash happened on the B1192 Langrick Road in the hamlet of New York at 8.25 am on Friday, July 21. The motorcyclist, 66-year-old Jeffrey Scott, was killed at the scene after his bike was in collision with a Vauxhall Corsa car.

An investigation was led by officers from Lincolnshire Police’s serious collisions unit, who asked for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

In court, Judge James House adjourned the case for trial, and Ms Barrett was granted unconditional bail.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled to take place on Friday, January 10 next year, with the full trial, which is expected to last four days, earmarked to begin on Monday, December 15, 2025.