Lincoln Crown Court.

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for a Ruskington man after he failed to attend court for punching another man in a pub beer garden, .

Harvey Shreeves, 22, was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment suspended for two years when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on March 22.

Shreeves, of Jubilee Street, Ruskington, received the sentence after he pleaded guilty to a charge of inflicting grievous harm.

The incident occurred on January 29, 2023 when Shreeves punched the other man in the Shoulder of Mutton beer garden in Ruskington.

As part of his suspended sentence Shreeves was also ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work in the community and 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

A restraining order was also made which prevented Shreeves from having any contact with his victim.

Shreeves was sentenced to a further five rehabilitation activity requirement days in July after he admitted breaching the terms of his suspended sentence.

But a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday (October 22) was told Shreeves had continued to breach the terms of his suspended sentence and had now "disengaged" from working with the Probation Service.

Recorder Mark Ainsworth issued a bench warrant for Shreeves' arrest after ruling he was aware of the breach proceedings against him and had failed to attend court.

Shreeves had admitted the charge of Section 20 inflicting grievous bodily harm at a hearing last November.

The hearing was told Shreeves had no previous convictions and was in employment.

His barrister, David Eager, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a report on Shreeves by the Probation Service.

Mr Eager said his client understood that this was no guarantee of avoiding prison.

But Mr Eager added: "This is a one punch Section 20 from a man of previous good character. He is in employment."