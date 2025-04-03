Lincolnshire man sent sexual messages to two 'decoys' he believed were under-age girls, court told

Lincoln Crown Court.

A Lincolnshire man sent sexual messages to two ‘decoys’ whom he believed were under-age girls, a court has been told.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Benson, 55, from Wrangle, was arrested after being confronted by an online child protection group in May last year, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Investigations showed Benson had been involved in sexualised chats with two adult members of the group who were pretending to be under-age girls called Courtney and Ellie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Lody, prosecuting, said the conversations began with the decoys purporting to be 18 years old, but Benson was quickly given different purported ages – 13 and 14.

Mr Lody told the court: “He is a man of previous good character and a businessman who lost his mind over a period of two weeks.”

Judge Simon Hirst told Benson: “Courtney made it plain she was purporting to be 14. The conversation continued, moved to WhatsApp and became sexualised.”

Judge Hirst added: “It became clear that Ellie was purporting to be 13.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told Benson asked Courtney for her bra size, told her that he would like to see her in the bath and encouraged her to touch herself.

Benson also asked for Ellie's bra size and encouraged her to touch herself.

During his police interview, Benson admitted his conduct but downplayed his interest in children of that age, Mr Lody said.

Benson, of Wrangle Bank, Wrangle, pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and two charges of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the offences occurred between April 24, 2024, and May 5, 2024.

Jon Dee, mitigating for Benson, told the court he was being supported by his family and had been frank about his behaviour which was brought about during difficult personal circumstances.

“We see a lot of these cases,” Mr Dee urged. “This one is what it is.”

“It is fair to say it was a moment of madness, a mid-life crisis, short lived,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passing sentence on Wednesday (April 2), Judge Hirst made it clear that Benson had come as close as possible to going straight to prison.

“You no longer have your good name,” Judge Hirst told Benson.

But Judge Hirst said there was strong mitigation including Benson's guilty pleas, his full and frank admissions and his previous good character.

Benson was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment suspended for two years. He must also complete 300 hours of unpaid work and 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.