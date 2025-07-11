Louth man jailed for 12 years for sexual assaults on young girl

Nathan Halford. Photo: Lincs Police

A Louth man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl was jailed for 12 years today, Friday.

Nathan Halford, 31, will also have to serve an extra year on licence following his release from prison.

Halford, of Newmarket, Louth, was convicted of six sexual offences after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court in May this year.

Matters were reported to the police after the victim made disclosures to family members and at school.

But Halford denied all the allegations when he was questioned by the police in 2023.

Alice Ibbotson, prosecuting, said the victim, who cannot be named to protect her anonymity, had suffered psychological harm which required therapy.

This included night terrors and problems controlling her anger, the court was told.

Jonathan Dee, mitigating for Halford, argued his offending was "significantly out of character."

"He knows what will happen now," Mr Dee conceded.

Mr Dee added: "What comes through in his character references is what he is capable of and what he has done in the past."

Passing sentence Judge James House KC noted Halford continued to deny his offending.

"He exhibits no remorse or appreciates the damage he has caused," Judge House said.

Halford was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.