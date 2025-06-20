Louth man jailed for sexually assaulting young girl

Ryan Longdon. Photo: Lincs Police

A Louth man who admitted sexually assaulting a young girl on a number of occasions was jailed for two and half years.

Ryan Longdon, 30, was arrested after the child made disclosures about his behaviour, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Tom Heath, prosecuting, said the young girl was interviewed on video by specially trained police officers and reported that Longdon had been touching her intimately.

She also described another incident where Longdon exposed himself and encouraged her to touch him.

Longdon declined to comment when he was interviewed by the police.

He also declined to comment when he was interviewed on a second occasion following forensic evidence.

Longdon, of Normandy Close, Louth, later admitted three offences against the child.

They included one charge of sexual assault on a child under 13, one offence of sexual assault on a child under 13 involving at least five incidents of touching, and one charge of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Paul O'Shea, mitigating, told the court Longdon had been hit hard by his mother's death and suffered from a number of conditions.

"There is no doubt he is on the autistic spectrum and he also suffers from ADHD," Mr O'Shea explained.

"The defendant has learning issues, language and communication issues," Mr O'Shea added.

"He is described as vulnerable. There is no doubt he is. He is going to be in considerable difficulties in a custodial situation.

"He knows what is going to happen."

Passing sentence Recorder John Hardy KC accepted Longdon was an unfortunate young man who had suffered many difficulties during his 30 years.

Recorder Hardy said he was also aware that Longdon had been "hit hard" by the loss of his mother.

But Recorder Hardy told Longdon he also had to take into account these were offences against a "little girl" where anyone would realise it was "serious wrongdoing."

Longdon was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will have to register as a sex offender.