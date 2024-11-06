Lincoln Crown Court

Three men who became involved in a violent affray outside a Louth pub have been given suspended jail sentences.

Luke Bostock, 28, Tom O'Keefe, 35, and Finley Koslow, 21, were all caught on CCTV as they became embroiled in violence outside the Turks Head on Aswell Street.

Lincoln Crown Court heard door staff were forced to separate a number of scuffles after trouble broke out shortly after midnight on November 14, 2021.

CCTV which was previously played in court showed kicks and punches being thrown, and a weapon being produced at one stage.

Bostock, of Keddington Crescent, Louth, O'Keefe, also of Keddington Crescent, Louth, and Koslow, of Longleat Drive, Louth, all admitted a charge of affray on November 14, 2021.

O'Keefe also pleaded guilty to possessing a small bag of cocaine found on his arrest.

In mitigation the court was told Bostock had been out of trouble for ten years.

Tom Heath, mitigating for Bostock, said he had to accept becoming involved and throwing punches.

But Mr Heath said as soon as the weapon was produced Bostock saw sense and exited the scene straight away.

Mr Heath added Bostock ran his own successful electrical company and employed several people.

The court heard O'Keefe had stayed out of trouble since the incident which was now three years ago.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, mitigating for Koslow, confirmed he had also stayed out of trouble and spent three months in prison on remand.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst said all three men were involved in a scene of public violence.

"If we were here two years ago you would have all received sentences of immediate imprisonment, but for a variety of reasons we are not," Judge Hirst explained.

"I have to sentence you for the people you are now."

Bostock was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for two years. He must also complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days, 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,000 court costs.

O'Keefe was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment suspended for two years. He must also complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a six month alcohol treatment order.

Koslow was sentenced to ten months imprisonment suspended for two years. He must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work.