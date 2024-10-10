Lincoln Crown Court

A Mablethorpe man will be sentenced after he admitted wounding another man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm following an incident in Alford.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Jones, 32, had gone on trial at Lincoln Crown Court after he denied the charge along with two other offences of false imprisonment and robbery.

All the offences related to an incident in Christopher Road, Alford, on April 5 when the victim, Paul Watling, was seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the second day of his trial Jones, of Station Road, Mablethorpe, changed his plea and admitted wounding Mr Watling with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

He also admitted a second charge of theft relating to a bank card and money taken from Mr Watling on April 5.

Prosecution barrister David Eager indicated those pleas would be acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service and said they would no longer seek a trial on the other charges.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight directed the jury to find Jones guilty of the wounding offence and told him that he had now admitted a "very serious offence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones remains remanded into custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

Police were called to an address on Christopher Road, Alford, just before 1am on Friday April 5.

Lincolnshire Police previously said a man in his 50s was seriously injured.