Mablethorpe man jailed for over six years after dragging man from mobility scooter and punching him in attempted robbery

Jason Bickford. Photo: Lincs Police

A man who pulled another man off a mobility scooter as he attempted to rob him has been sentenced to six years and one month in prison, say Lincolnshire Police

In a force statement, they said Jason Bickford, of Admiralty Road, Mablethorpe, targeted a man on a mobility scooter in Baggholme Road, Lincoln, pulling at a bag the man was holding as he drove along.

“This caused the victim, who was in his 70s, to fall from the scooter resulting in serious injuries. These injuries have been life-changing and ones he will have to live with for the rest of his life.”

The police spokesperson added: “While on the floor, 42-year-old Bickford carried out a further cowardly and unprovoked act, punching him where he lay. The victim fought back, using walking sticks to fend him off, and Bickford left with nothing.”

Bickford is said to have carried out the attempted robbery at around 7pm on August 13 last year.

Police were alerted by crews from East Midlands Ambulance Service who were responding to treat the victim’s injuries. Officers began their investigation, combing through CCTV footage before an officer was able to identify the suspect.

The force said: “He was arrested on August 26 last year, and following a thorough investigation by Lincoln CID with support from Response, the local Neighbourhood Policing Team and support services, the case was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised a charge of attempted robbery on January 29.”

Bickford appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday August 8 charged with attempted robbery and was handed his sentence of six years and one month.

DC Claire Rose led the investigation. She said afterwards: “Due to the bravery of the victim, justice has been served in this case. He is now looking forward to putting this behind him and living his new life as best he can. I know he wanted to thank everyone involved in the case and is grateful for all the hard work done.”